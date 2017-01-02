Support sought for Elkin Girls Power meeting

The Fourth Annual Girls Empowering Girls Symposium is currently seeking community assistance in the form of volunteers, donations and a location for the evening of March 13.

Initiated as an effort to guide girls to confidence in spite of the difficulties of life, the symposium was started by Misty Matthews and Vicki Roberts. “We wanted our daughters to know that those who are living their dreams had obstacles to overcome whether personal or not to get where they are,” explained Matthews.

Previously speakers have been local women who, “talk about their dreams, journeys, bumps along the way that got them where they are today, living and doing what they love,” said Matthews, “This year I want one speaker who will inspire the girls to be strong and overcome any obstacle and stay true to themselves.”

For this reason Matthews has chosen Kristan Seaford to be the featured speaker for the symposium. Seaford survived septic shock which lead her to spend 100 days in a medically induced coma and caused her to become a triple amputee. In spite of these difficulties she successfully parents five children with the aid of her husband and teaches group exercise classes as well as her other activities which includes motivational speaking.

To bring Seaford to Elkin Matthews must raise at least $500 and find a location for the symposium. “Our community is amazing in so many ways because the people here are always willing to give a hand up to help people,” said Matthews, who is looking forward to the changes at this year’s conference.

“I want the girls to share their community project ideas and our volunteers will help work with the girls until their project is complete,” explained Matthews, “This will teach them at a young age that their ideas matter, that they do make a difference, that the community is behind them and that it can be done.”

To become a sponsor or volunteer for the Girls Empowering Girls Symposium or to find out how to register call Misty Matthews at 336-749-4791 or go to www.facebook.com/girlsempoweringgirls.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Twitter @TBeanieTaylor.

The Girls Empowering Girls Symposium encourages youth to have faith in themselves as well as in the community. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GirlPower.jpg The Girls Empowering Girls Symposium encourages youth to have faith in themselves as well as in the community. Submitted Photo