Carroll may tap city for more water

Mount Airy officials are welcoming an opportunity to sell more of the city’s surplus water supply to a neighboring county in Virginia which is in need.

That idea has been floated as a result of a recent meeting of the Carroll County Public Service Authority (PSA), a group which oversees utility resources in that county. During the meeting, PSA members suggested that the Mount Airy water system could be a source for serving the Meadowbrook community in Cana.

It is said to be lacking a constant force of water, which hooking onto the Mount Airy system would help remedy.

There are about 75 potential customers in the Meadowbrook area, according to news reports in Virginia, which indicated that Carroll Public Service Authority members would seek to initiate a meeting with Mount Airy leaders to explore that possibility. They voted unanimously to pursue this route.

While such a meeting apparently has not been scheduled, as of Wednesday, city officials definitely are interested in the water-sale proposal involving Cana.

“I can’t imagine why we would not be excited to work with them in getting water for those 75 customers or so — and others, too,” Commissioner Jon Cawley said of Carroll County officials. One of Cawley’s chief city government goals over the years has been to market more of its surplus water supply to areas outside the municipal boundaries.

In 2015, it was reported that Mount Airy had a capacity to produce about 8 million gallons per day, but was selling only around 2 million — well under 50 percent of its capability.

Previous Carroll deal

A precedent has been set for selling water to Carroll County, City Manager Barbara Jones reminded.

“As far as water in Cana, we are currently selling water to the truck stop,” Jones added of an effort launched in early 2015 to supply the Love’s Travel Stops location in the Lambsburg/Cana area. Negotiations had begun in 2010 on an agreement between the city and Carroll County for Mount Airy to provide some of its surplus to the Exit 1 vicinity along Interstate 77 in that area.

Under the earlier agreement with the Carroll County PSA, Mount Airy could not sell more than 10,000 gallons per day, but there will be no limit beginning sometime in 2018.

“I know Carroll has been working to obtain grants for the expansion of their lines, but haven’t talked to them about a specific area,” Jones mentioned Friday.

Along with possibly connecting with the Mount Airy supply along the U.S. 52 corridor, Carroll County officials reportedly are exploring other ideas for the Meadowbrook water plans in the absence of an interconnection to the Exit 1/Interstate 77 system.

Those alternatives include developing additional wells or a surface water supply with a filtration system.

An application has been submitted to the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission for funding to drill and test wells in the Cana area, in accordance with the recommended alternative in a preliminary engineering report. Obtaining water from Mount Airy presumably would require submitting an update of that report to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development as part of grant-seeking efforts.

In the meantime, Cawley is hoping to hear from Carroll County officials about the possibility of adding to Mount Airy’s list of out-of-city water customers. In addition to the truck stop area in Carroll, this presently includes the town of Dobson and sections of Bannertown and Flat Rock.

Cawley believes Mount Airy’s surplus will increasingly be a sought-after commodity by outside users.

“People need water.”

This graphic was used to highlight a water-sales arrangement between Mount Airy and Carroll County in 2015, which could be expanding. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Water-this.jpg This graphic was used to highlight a water-sales arrangement between Mount Airy and Carroll County in 2015, which could be expanding.