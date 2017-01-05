‘ART-i-fact’ exhibit opening Saturday at Mount Airy museum

Old meets new in an exhibit opening Saturday at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

The exhibit, which is titled “ART-i-fact,” is a demonstration of work created by a handful of local artists inspired by objects within the museum’s permanent collection.

“Like most museums, a large part of our collection is not out for display on a regular basis,” said Matthew Edwards, executive director.

“We have a fairly large facility but we still have a good number that are in storage that we pull from to change exhibits and rotate items. There’s a lot of opportunity to highlight really cool things from our collection on a case-by-case basis, and that’s really what this is about.”

Artists were brought in and given the opportunity to peruse the collection with Amy Snyder, curator at the museum, to “look for something that piqued their creative juices,” Edwards explained.

The artists were then “set loose” with a stipend for materials to create art based on the objects.

Those artists will be at the museum Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. for demonstrations and to talk about their work with visitors.

The concept as a whole is something Edwards has been excited about implementing for several years.

Prior to his coming on at the Mount Airy museum, the director oversaw a similar program at his museum in South Carolina.

In that program, a single artist in residence at the museum created a series of works based on artifacts in the collection.

The works for the Mount Airy exhibit were created off-site and the program was designed to include a variety of artists using a variety of media.

They include a blacksmith and a painter as well as artists working with stained glass, beadwork and pottery.

“I’m really, really impressed with what I’ve seen that these folks have turned out,” Edwards said. “I think it’s a really cool way to both look at our collection and to look at how items from our past are re-imagined today.”

The director described the exhibit as a “scaled-back, ‘proof of concept’” version of the exhibit he hopes to host in the future.

Edwards applied for a grant last year from a state art organization that would have funded a larger “ART-i-fact” exhibit. However, the county’s economic rating improvement meant the museum would have to match the grant, which they couldn’t do.

Funding through local grant programs allowed for the exhibit to be implemented in its current form.

“I hope this is the first of what will become, at least one more, if not an ongoing series of these exhibits,” Edwards said.

The exhibit will run through mid-February and will be highlighted by a series of workshops led by each individual artist.

A schedule of those workshops will be available on the museum website.

Additionally, a hands-on opportunity for visitors to create their own artifact-inspired pieces will be available for the duration of the exhibit.

Those works can be left at the museum for display or taken home.

“I’m a big fan of making museums interactive places, not just places to store old stuff,” Edwards said. “Our goal is to make the museum the most attractive and interesting place to the the broadest group of people possible while still serving our primary mission.”

The integration of visual arts, science and other components will be reflected in many programs “coming down the pipeline,” at the museum, according to Edwards.

The “ART-i-facts” exhibit promises to be a strong example of those kinds of partnerships.

“This is a great opportunity for folks to see what kind of visual art is here in their backyard and see how those folks envision the connection between historic objects in the past and the work they do today,” Edwards said.

The opening Saturday may be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. For more information contact the museum at 336-786-4478.

Matthew Edwards, museum director, and Candice Martin, a Mount Airy artist, hang one of Martin’s paintings for the ART-i-facts exhibit opening Saturday. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_170105_Museum-16-2-1.jpg Matthew Edwards, museum director, and Candice Martin, a Mount Airy artist, hang one of Martin’s paintings for the ART-i-facts exhibit opening Saturday. Terri Flagg | The News

By Terri Flagg [email protected]

Reach Terri Flagg at 415-4734.

