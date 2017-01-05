City to pursue 10-year plan

Up to now, Mount Airy officials have been examining city spending mainly on an annual basis, but in light of recent concerns they want to extend that outlook — by 10 years to be exact.

Toward the end of a special workshop on municipal finances in mid-November, which grew intense at times, the city Board of Commissioners decided unanimously to appoint a subcommittee to forge a 10-year plan to better address budget priorities.

That group, composed of commissioners Jim Armbrister and Steve Yokeley, will hold its first meeting Friday morning.

The spark for its formation was the fact that Mount Airy is now facing several major expenditures with a potential price tag of $6.2 million.

Those include redeveloping the former Spencer’s Inc. industrial property now owned by the city government, renovating Market Street nearby, water and sewer system upgrades and a project at Reeves Community Center to increase parking and address flooding at its Cherry Street lot.

The November workshop — attended by the five commissioners, Mayor David Rowe, City Manager Barbara Jones and others — was a continuation of budget discussions held in mid-2016. Board members struggled during those sessions to reach a consensus on major expenditures, including pay raises for city personnel.

This led to the unusual step of scheduling a budget workshop relatively early in the 2016-2017 fiscal year, which began on July 1, to head off a similar impasse next spring. But the meeting in November only seemed to intensify, rather than remedy, concerns about municipal finances among city officials and how to plan for large expenditures.

Dire measures?

Not only is Mount Airy facing millions of dollars for one-time projects, there are ongoing needs such as new vehicles and equipment as well as continuous replacement of aging water and sewer lines and other priorities.

This is threatening to strain the city’s annual budget and lead to possible measures such as a drastic hike in property taxes, cutting services to residents, furloughing municipal employees and others, based on the November discussion. The situation also could reduce its reserve fund balance, or savings, to a dangerously low level.

And thus the 10-Year Budget Planning Committee was born.

One of the main supporters of its creation, Yokeley, believes the subcommittee is greatly needed.

He said financial planning should be done on a long-term basis, rather than in one- or two-year increments, although a plan could be revised and adjusted annually.

“But I think we’re going to need a 10-year plan to begin with,” Yokeley said in November of a desire to establish spending priorities and chart the progress of each.

“If you don’t have a plan or a goal, you’re not going to know if you get there.”

As members of the new subcommittee, Yokeley and Armbrister are rolling up their sleeves to begin work at its first meeting Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the Municipal Building.

Their task will be to develop a 10-year budget plan for the board as a whole to review and help guide its spending decisions.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

City Commissioners Steve Yokeley, left, and Jim Armbrister — shown conversing in a 2015 file photo — are serving together on a new subcommittee to forge a 10-year plan for addressing Mount Airy’s budget needs. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Steve-and-JJm.jpg City Commissioners Steve Yokeley, left, and Jim Armbrister — shown conversing in a 2015 file photo — are serving together on a new subcommittee to forge a 10-year plan for addressing Mount Airy’s budget needs. Tom Joyce | The News