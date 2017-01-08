Property transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However, a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

• Janice Coe Poplin to Robert O. Poplin IV. Two tracts in Mount Airy. $0

• Justin and Taylor Holleman to Elba Hernandez-Andrade. 0.46 acres in Mount Airy. $231

• Dorothy B. Scott to Arvill and Dickie Scott and Deborah Scott Inman. Unit in Dearon Village Condominiums in Pilot Mountain. $0

• Ronald B. Roberts to Johnny W. Berrier. Tract in Stewarts Creek Township. $96

• Amy and David Southern to Gail and Larry Bitancor. Lot in Rockford Township. $146

• David and Gabriel Dalton and Michele and Isaac Bowman to Aaron Stoltzfus. Two tracts in Eldora Township. $30

• Bradley S. Woodle Sr. to Christopher B. Woodle. Four lots in Bryan Township. $0

• Gina, Jeff and Regina Lane to Justin and Taylor Holleman. Lot in Stewarts Creek Township. $288

• Neal and Heather Willard to Jeff and Gina Lane. Nine lots in the Crestwood Acres Subdivision in Pilot Mountain. $376

• Edgar and Faye Lockhart to Kyle and Kristi Foresman. 20.261 acres in Rockford Township. $1,010

• Ruth V. Gordon to Jerry Gordon. Tracts in Surry County. $0

• Richard and Jo Ella Winkler to Colin and Kristin Utley. $680

• Calvin and Linda Jones to Susie Cockerham. 0.966 acres in Dobson. $0

• Estate of James Thomas Love to the Mount Airy-Surry County Airport Authority. 0.37 acres in Mount Airy. $23

• Federal National Mortgage Association to Uriel Trinidad Sanchez. 0.344 acres in Surry County. $0

• DWM Properties, LLC to Redoak Development, LLC. Five tracts in Mount Airy. $780

• Jackie, Joanie and Brandy Moser and Carolyn and James Green to Wiley and Thelma Lawson. 1.25 acres in Westfield Township. $78

• Jackie and Brandy Moser to Wiley and Thelma Lawson. Tract in Westfield Township. $0

• Anthony and Norma Doby to Matthew and Emily Vaughn. 2.871 acres in Eldora Township. $437

• Geraldine and Grady Slate to E and P Slate Ventures, LLC. 0.08 acres in Mount Airy. $0

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington D.C. to Henry and Doris Seivers. Eight lots in Pilot Mountain. $0

• Adam and Megan Johnson to Garrett Wishon and Danielle Davis. 0.96 acres in Rockford Township. $230

• Ubatuba Properties, LLC to Leopoldo Guzman-Estrada and Jessica N. Campos-Olivares. Tract in Mount Airy. $0

• Shelby Midkiff Wood to George and Suzanne Midkiff. Tract in Mount Airy. $0

• Shelby Midkiff Wood to Mitch and Tracy Midkiff. Two tracts in Mount Airy. $0

• Lassie J. Kirkman Revocable Trust to Juan C. Rodriguez. Lots in Mount Airy. $96

• Arnder Family Trust to Ronld and Angela Arnder. 2.41 acres in South Westfield. $9

• Erik and Blythe Torrez to Joseph and Andrea Waikem and Ashley Kimball. 10.275 acres in Shoals.

• Phillip and Cynthia Harris to Gregory, Reta, James and Carrie Nichols. Lots in Mount Airy. $170

• Boyd K. Bray to Helen Bray. Tract in Bryan Township. $0

• Josue Aguilar Arevalo to Yaneth Ortiz Reyes and Luis G. Garcia Sanchez. 1.01 acres in Surry County. $20

• Robert D. Robbins to Anthony and Tammy Rogers. Tract in Westfield Township. $30

• Robert and Edward Short and Martha and Ben Tucker to Gabriel Torres Jr. Two tracts in Mount Airy. $700

• Michael and Lenora Adkins to Frankie and Heather Perkey. 3.05 acres in Shoals. $121

• Harold and Linda Thompson and Johnny Shew to James E. Grapp. Tract in Dobson. $0

• Estate of Charles Thomas Jarrell to Charles and Elizabeth Calhoun. 1.59 acres in Eldora Township. $28

• Estate of Charles Thomas Jarrell to Clifford and Lorri Bowman. Two tracts in Eldora Township. $114

• Donald and Saundra Denny to Laura A. McKnight and Zachary E. Radford. 27.05 acres in Pilot Mountain. $250

