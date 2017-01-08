Meet ‘Baby New Year’ of Mount Airy

Mount Airy’s first baby of 2017, Harper Reece Bowman, was born Jan. 4 at 4:05 p.m. at Northern Hospital of Surry County.

Having arrived at the hospital for a scheduled delivery on Jan. 2, the proud parents of the 6 pound 4.5 ounce baby girl hadn’t thought they’d be in the running for the distinction.

“My mom had hinted around at it, but we kind of figured we wouldn’t,” said Sara Hill, Harper’s mother.

Especially after complications arose and the birth plan changed, delaying things a couple of days.

But by Wednesday of last week, a New Year’s baby hadn’t yet arrived, and there were only two women in labor in the obstetrics department.

“After we found out it was a possibility it was like, okay, competition,” said Blake Bowman, Harper’s father.

“It was a cute little competition,” Hill added.

Because it was Hill and Bowman’s first child, the couple still thought they’d lose the friendly competition, but Harper was born Wednesday happy and healthy.

“She’s a little special,” said Hill, referring to a rare and risky condition involving the attachment of the umbilical cord.

The baby’s symbolizing the start of the new year was icing on the cake of Harper’s safe delivery for the parents.

“We kind of like it,” Hill said.

While Harper was the first baby born in Mount Airy, another little one has the distinction as being the first born in Surry County.

Atlas Theadore Shumate was born at 4:11 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Hugh Chatham Hospital, in Elkin.

Atlas, who weighed 5 pounds and 9 ounces at birth, came into the world with a large family already awaiting. In addition to his parents, Sabrina Shumate and Robert Moorefield, his brothers Zetheus, age13, Leo, 7, and Tyler, 4, were here to greet him into the world.

Mount Airy's New Year Baby, Harper Reece Bowman, is photographed with her parents, Sara Hill and Blake Bowman.

By Terri Flagg [email protected]

Reach Terri Flagg at 415-4734.

