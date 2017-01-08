Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Heather Kathleen Bosze, 21, white female, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for three counts felony larceny of bank notes and uttering forged paper.

• Jackie Dean Wilmoth, age 41, white male, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for 7 counts felony larceny, possessing stolen goods and breaking & entering, felony possessing schedule II and VI controlled substances and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

• Demarko Antonio Moore, age 27, black male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possessing a schedule II controlled substance.

Karen Ann Ayers, age 47, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for use/possess drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 386-9742.

*****

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

Jamie Lee France, 41, black male, wanted for felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, sell/deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samuel David Jernigan, 28, white male, wanted for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derrick Jason Bowman, 33, white male, wanted for felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Katherine Josie Burgess, 31, white female, wanted for felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.

