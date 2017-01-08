Board approves bids for roofing work

Roofing work at two schools draw close after Surry County Schools approved two bids last week.

Four roofing companies submitted sealed bids to perform work at Gentry Middle School and North Surry High. These were AAR Roofing, Allied Roofing, BIRS Roofing and Triad Roofing.

Allied Roofing was the low bidder on each project, Robert Draughn, director of plant operations, said to the county Board of Education at the January meeting. Draughn asked for a motion to approve Allied to proceed with the work. The board voted unanimously in favor.

Gentry is the less intensive project of the two and came in less than half of the work at North Surry.

Allied bid $107,275, about $42,000 less than Triad and AAR and less than half the $237,752 bid from BIRS.

Allied bid $240,530 for the North Surry project. This is almost $39,000 less than AAR and significantly less than BIRS ($315,952) and Triad ($358,454).

That gives a base bid price of $347,805.

The tentative start date is March 1, with a 90-day completion time for the end of May. Getting the contract done before June 1 helps bookkeeping with closing out the year-end paperwork, Draughn pointed out to the board in December.

In other business from the January county school board meeting:

• Four local educators have been picked to participate in a statewide learning program.

The North Carolina Digital Leaders Coaching Network received applications from teachers and media specialists from across the Tar Heel state.

Alicia Ray, lead digital learning and media innovation facilitator at Meadowview Magnet Middle, was selected for the second year in a row to serve as a mentor.

This year, Jennifer Sawyers, teacher at East Surry High, Shannon Snow, media specialist at Gentry Middle, and Martha Arrington, teacher at Mountain Park Elementary, were each selected to take part.

These women will receive intensive professional development in digital learning, networking with other leaders across the state, and working with their school and district leadership to support the integration of digital tools in their schools.

The program develops their leadership in digital learning, supporting its integration in content and curriculum, while focusing on sustainability and evaluation. Ray and Sawyers are a part of the Eastern NC cohort, while Arrington and Snow are part of the Western NC cohort.

“We are so proud of these ladies for being selected and look forward to seeing how this program impacts them professionally and how it impacts their schools,” said Dr. Travis Reeves, Surry County School superintendent.

• A North Surry counselor was recognized for achieving a national board certification.

James Moore is one of 99 educators across the state’s 115 school districts to receive certification by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.

Reeves informed the school board that national certification is a voluntary program, and that the school district is proud of his accomplishment.

“We now have 76 teachers in our district who have earned this certification,” said Reeves. Across the state, 20,873 educators are board certified, which he said is the highest number in the nation.

• Kelly Mayes, a teacher at Dobson Elementary, has received the employee of the month award.

Reeves read a nomination from a parent to the school board.

“My fourth-grader has always struggled with school in various aspects: motivation, excelling, understanding, etc.,” the nomination said. This year the child “has exploded, and it is because of Mrs. Mayes.”

“She is an encourager, a great communicator and really loves what she does. Mrs. Mayes deserves more than just employee of the month, but teacher of the year!”

