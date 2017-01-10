Police reports

• A criminal element with an apparent thirst for Pepsi soft drinks struck the D&J Galaxy store on Westfield Road Friday, when multiple cases of 24-pack cans were stolen from the business by an unknown party. The loss was put at $120.

• A crime involving larceny and property damage with Steve Tate & Son Plumbing Inc. as the victim was discovered Friday at a company work site on Market Street, where the cables were cut on a 2001 Caterpillar track hoe to enable the theft of four six-volt batteries. The property loss and damage totaled $350.

• Police were told Thursday that merchandise valued at $225 had been stolen from JCPenney in Mayberry Mall by an unknown suspect, which included two bed comforters and three sheets.

• A crime involving the obtaining of property by false pretense was discovered last Tuesday at Walmart, where a known suspect returned unpurchased, stolen merchandise, which was not specified, for money. No loss figure was listed.

• A license tag, number PCX4213, was discovered missing on Jan. 2 from a 2002 Toyota Corolla owned by Jose Luis Garcia Vega. The plate was stolen while the car was at Vega’s residence on Rawley Avenue.

• Ann Utt Martin, 46, of 196 Wildlife Club Road, Lowgap, was served with an outstanding warrant for a larceny violation on Dec. 24 after she was encountered by police during a disturbance call in the 2000 block of North Main Street. The larceny offense had been filed on Dec. 15, with no other details listed. Martin is free on a $5,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on March 19.

• Walgreens on Independence Boulevard was the scene of two separate thefts discovered on Dec. 21. In one of the incidents, cosmetic items including a Neutrogena skin-care product, an air and water lotion set and two L’Oréal products — valued altogether at $53 — were taken by a person who fled the scene.

The other case involved the theft of Huggies Snug & Dry diapers, Pull-Ups wipes and Dial body wash, which were taken by an unknown suspect who concealed the items and left without paying. That loss was put at $21.