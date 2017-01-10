Local woman jailed after Carroll chase

HILLSVILLE, Va. — A Mount Airy woman was arrested on a drug charge Monday night after a “dangerous” high-speed chase in Carroll County involving a wanted man.

Karen Alisha Hart, 31, of Crosswinds Court, was a passenger in an SUV driven by James Richard Grimes, 36, of Hillsville, who led officers on a pursuit in the Laurel section of the county, according to information from Sheriff J.B. Gardner. It culminated with the vehicle going airborne and Grimes, who was wanted on a probation violation from Carroll County Circuit Court, being injured.

The incident unfolded just before 8 p.m. Monday, when Cpl. Joseph Holderfield of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received information that a wanted person had been seen in the Laurel area operating a white Chevrolet Blazer that possibly was stolen. Holderfield was advised that the man in question also might be armed.

Holderfield observed the suspect vehicle near the intersection of McGhee and Oak Grove roads and followed it onto Monorat Road. Upon checking the tag it displayed, the officer discovered that it did not come back properly registered.

The officer attempted unsuccessfully to stop the SUV on Monorat Road, but the Blazer continued along that route and turned west onto Coulson Church Road, then west onto Carrollton Pike at speeds exceeding 80 mph.

Around the 5300 block of Carrollton Pike, the Blazer cut through the median and headed west in the eastbound lanes, missing several approaching vehicles.

It continued in the wrong lane of travel for about 2.8 miles until reaching the intersection of Carrollton Pike and Timberline Road, where an unsuccessful left turn sent the vehicle airborne and into a field.

After traveling about 150 yards into the field, the SUV came to a stop, where Holderfield was assisted by deputies Jason Newman and Trevor Carico in removing both the driver and the passenger. The Virginia State Police assisted at the scene and is handling the accident investigation.

Grimes was transported to Twin County Hospital by the Pipers Gap Rescue Squad for injuries received during the accident. He later was transferred to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Charges are said to pending in the case, with warrants to be obtained and served when Grimes is released from the hospital.

Hart, the Mount Airy woman, was arrested at the scene for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and at last report was being held at New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin without privilege of bond.

In addition to the Virginia State Police, Sheriff Gardner was grateful to the Hillsville and Galax police departments for their assistance in what he termed a “very dangerous incident.”

