Child critical after sledding incident

A child is in critical condition after he was badly injured in a sledding accident on Tuesday.

At 4:51 p.m. on Tuesday EMS crews were dispatched to 1034 North Street in Mount Airy.

Radio traffic indicated a 10-year-old boy had been somehow injured.

Surry County EMS Director John Shelton said the boy had been sledding. He slid onto the roadway and was struck by an oncoming car. The child was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in critical condition.

Because the child is a minor, Shelton was not able to release any further information.

The Mount Airy Police Department issued a statement on Wednesday regarding the sledding incident.

According to the press release, the child was sledding in a driveway when the sled slid onto the roadway. The vehicle which struck the child was operated by Thomas Wesley Bekom, 49, of Mount Airy. The incident remains under investigation. Bekom was not injured.

Shelton indicated Tuesday’s incident was the second serious sledding injury in a two days’ time. Another child was transported by EMS crews in serious but stable condition after an incident in Pilot Mountain on Monday.

The EMS director said the 4-year-old boy was transported from 208 Lynchburg Road in Pilot Mountain. EMS crews received the call for service at 3:22 p.m.

The child was sledding down a hill when he struck a tree, according to Shelton.

Shelton urged caution, as hopes to see no more winter fun turn into medical emergencies.

“Parents should make sure their kids are sledding at a safe location,” said Shelton. “Those activities should also be monitored by adults at all times.”

By Andy Winemiller [email protected]

