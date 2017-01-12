Police reports

• A motor vehicle was stolen Tuesday in Mount Airy, according to police department reports, coming on the heels of at least three other vehicle thefts in the city during the past month. In the latest incident, a 2002 Ford Explorer owned by Verlon Ray Brannock of Cedar Ridge Place was taken from a residential location on Carolina Court. The SUV, blue and color and valued at $2,000, was bearing tag number ECN4134. It further was described as having tinted windows and no tag light.

• A break-in of a coin-operated Coke machine was discovered Monday at the Roses store on West Independence Boulevard, which involved the theft of an undisclosed sum of money from the vending machine and $300 in damage to its lock and hasp.

• Brian Edward Lee Berry, 27, of 157 Edwards Drive, was served with warrants Friday on charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods which had been issued the day before. Berry was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for a March 1 appearance in District Court. No other details were listed regarding the case.

• A 100-gallon propane tank and 75 gallons of propane, valued altogether at $1,247, were discovered missing last Thursday from the Toast Post Office on West Pine Street. The incident also involved $55 in damage to a copper propane line and an aluminum gutter downspout. Amerigas Propane on South Andy Griffith Parkway is listed as the victim of the crime along with the U.S. Postal Service.

• A larceny was discovered on Jan. 3 at Walmart, where a known suspect took merchandise identified as a Cosco car seat valued at $79.