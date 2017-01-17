Sheriff reports

DOBSON —The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a gun shot into a Dobson residence. Michael Sneed, of Rock Lane, reported coming home to find a bullet in his house that had been fired by a weapon. Investigators do not believe anyone was at home when the incident occurred, according to Lt. Gerald LeFevre.

“Whether it was a stray bullet or intentional we don’t know at this time,” the deputy stated. The incident is under investigation with no known suspects.

• Deputies were requested by property owner Kent Martin to his vacant residence on Prison Camp Road, Dobson. Martin had discovered a suspect living inside. Randy Dean Stewart Jr., 25, was found sleeping in a bed in the residence, though authorities were not sure how long he had been at the house. Stewart was arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of breaking and entering, first-degree trespassing and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. He was booked under a $500 secured bond and is due to appear in court on Feb. 8.

• A victim came to the sheriff’s office to report that a known subject stole $200 from her purse and ran away. Reports indicate the victim, Amanda Barneycastle, of Summit Drive, Mount Airy, had placed the purse on her vehicle while entering it. She was not injured in the incident and the case is under investigation.

• Michael Bridges, of Old Winston Road, Pilot Mountain, reported that kids shot a pellet gun at his house, causing about $1,000 in damage to the home’s vinyl siding and window panes. The subjects are believed to be some youths in the area. Bridges declined to prosecute the incident.

• Carolyn Beeson, of Simpson Mill Road, Mount Airy, reported a suspect or suspects spray-painted profanities on the inside and outside of her vehicle. Damage to the silver BMW sport utility vehicle totaled $5,000.

• A Mount Airy resident reported a scam to the sheriff’s office involving a counterfeit check. The victim, Marion Spangler, of Spring Hill Court, received an announcement in the mail that she had won an award. To claim the award she was requested to cash an enclosed check for $800 and return a $200 processing fee. LeFevre noted that Spangler did not cash the check and that no money was lost.

He explained that the scam typically operates because the victim may cash the check which, about a week later, doesn’t clear, and the victim has to repay the full amount. “The ones I’ve seen look legitimate,” LeFevre said. “In this case she was wise. She called.”

• Judy Nance, of Adams Ridge Road, State Road, reported an incident of vandalism to the sheriff’s office. According to the report her mailbox was damaged to the tune of $60.

• Jeanette Eaton, of Nevada Avenue, reported her vehicle and outbuilding damaged by an act of vandalism. The tin roof of the outbuilding was damaged and two of its windows were broken, with a total value listed as $500. The damage to the vehicle was not specified but was valued at $200.

• A breaking and entering at a chicken house occurred on Welcome View Church Road, according to reports. The victim, Dennis Marion, of Prison Camp Road, reported that a black and grey pressure washer and an orange leaf blower were stolen from the building. The value of the property totaled $1,100.

• Barry Morton, of Sarah Street, Mount Airy, was reportedly the victim of a break-in that occurred in the 2000 block of South Main Street, Mount Airy. Reports indicate that tools were stolen from the residence including a framing gun, compressor and flooring gun. The total value of the property was listed as $850.

• A utility trailer belonging to James Taylor, of Glade View, was stolen from an Isaac’s Road residence in Lowgap. The black trailer was valued at $1,100 and reportedly featured a trimmer rack.