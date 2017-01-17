Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Elkin High School public school lunch, 334 Elk Spur Str., Elkin. Inspected Dec. 12, score 98. Violations: 1) Handwashing sinks, supplied and accessible: Handwashing Sinks-Location and Placement – PF: Handwashing Sinks states the following: “A HANDWASHING SINK shall be located: (A) To allow convenient use by EMPLOYEES in FOOD preparation, FOOD dispensing, and WAREWASHING areas; and (B) In, or immediately adjacent to, toilet rooms.” The closest handwash sink to the employee toilet room is not in or adjacent to the toilet room. Place a handwash sink in or adjacent to the toilet room as soon as possible to meet this regulation. The employees have demonstrated a very good hand hygiene policy that will suffice until then.

2) Garbage and refuse properly disposed; facilities maintained: Area, Enclosures and Receptacles, Good Repair – C — One of the trash cans was cracked and needed to be replaced. Maintaining Refuse Areas and Enclosures – C — There were several trash items in the cardboard recycling area. Keep trash out of the cardboard recycling area.

3) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — Sand and paint any chipping areas on the walls and wall shelves in the dining room (senior dining, main dining, etc.).

Elkin Primary School public school lunch, 135 Virginia Rd., Elkin. Inspected Dec. 19, score 95.5. Violations: 1) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Equipment Food-Contact Surfaces and Utensils-Frequency – C — The ice machine has some mold/mildew/bacteria growing on the inside of the bin on the shield. Clean and sanitize the ice machine following manufacturer’s directions. Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – P — Observed some build-up around the cutting parts of the can opener. Clean the can opener more thoroughly. This was corrected by cleaning the can opener.

2) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C — Sand and paint the chipping shelf where the larger pots are stored (chipping). Repair the dish machine (should be replaced in 2 days, according to the manager and maintenance). Sand and paint the chipping chopper. Sand and paint the chipping cart. Good Repair and Calibration-Utensils and Temperature and Pressure Measuring Devices – C — (0 POINTS): Observed some damaged containers left here by another organization. The containers, if left here, should be in good repair. Contact the organization to purchase new containers or do not allow them to store the here.

3) Warewashing facilities: installed, maintained and used; test strips: Warewashing Machines, Manufacturers’ Operating Instructions – C — The wash cycle on the dish washing machine was reaching only 118 degrees F at the time of inspection. The manufacturer’s data plate requires a minimum of 160 degrees F when washing dishes. Repair or replace the dish machine. The manufacturer’s data plate states that the pressure must be 20 psi during the final rinse, but the gauge is reading over 50 psi. The gauge may be malfunctioning.Pressure Measuring Devices, Mechanical Warewashing Equipment – C — “Pressure measuring devices that display the pressures in the water supply line for the fresh hot water SANITIZING rinse shall have increments of 7 kilopascals (1 pound per square inch) or smaller and shall be accurate to ±14 kilopascals (±2 pounds per square inch) in the range indicated on the manufacturer’s data plate.” Replace the pressure gauge with an approved one. These items should be replaced during the holiday break, according to the kitchen manager and maintenance manager. Warewashing Equipment, Cleaning Frequency – C — Clean the inside of the dish machine and the hand sprayer. Warewashing Machines, Internal Baffles – C — The dish machine is missing the internal baffle.

4) Toilet facilities: properly constructed, supplied and cleaned: Cleaning of Plumbing Fixtures – C — Clean the toilet in the restroom.

5) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Floor and Wall Junctures, Coved, and Enclosed or Sealed – C — The wall/floor juncture in the walk-in cooler is open and should be sealed to prevent moisture from penetrating under the floor plating. 6-501.12 Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the floor under shelving and equipment, where needed. Sweep the floor under shelving in the walk-in freezer. Some improvement seen here. Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — Sand and paint any chipping areas on the walls, including the half-wall behind the dish machine. Repair any broken floor tiles (threshold leading into the kitchen from the dining room (by the mop sink entrance)). Sand and paint the chipping floor grate under the dish machine. Some improvement seen here.

Flat Rock Elementary School public school lunch, 1725 E. Pine St., Mount Airy. Inspected Dec. 15, score 99. Violations: 1) Warewashing facilities: installed, maintained and used; test strips: Warewashing Machines, Manufacturers’ Operating Instructions – C — The dish machine does not dispense chlorine into the machine. However, employees are still using the machine for washing and rinsing,

2) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — There is some chipping paint along the windows behind the dish machine. This area should be sanded and painted. There is an area of cracked grout along the wall/floor joint to the right of the dish machine that needs to be repaired. Watch the hood system—it has recently been painted, but there are some areas where it looks as it has begun to crack/flake again.

Food Lion #1352 Deli, 1526 N. Bridge St., Elkin. Inspected Sept. 28, score 98.5. Violations: 1) Insects and rodents not present; no unauthorized animals: Controlling Pests – PF – several flies were found in the establishment. Exterminate the flies.

2) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C – Clean the shelving over the dish sink. Clean the shelving around the baking sheets below the bread slicer.