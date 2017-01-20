Local Trump enthusiasts gathered to celebrate the inaugural swearing-in of Donald Trump.

In lieu of the presidential inauguration, local officials gathered in town to celebrate the hope of making America great again.

The party planning began at the thought of a local Donald Trump enthusiast, Linda Dollyhigh.

“I invited a few people over to my home for the party, after a few had told me they didn’t want to just sit at home.”

Quickly, the party outgrew Dollyhigh’s home. It was then she decided to book the conference room at Holiday Inn Express.

“It turned out to be the perfect spot.”

Those that attended filled a room-length table with trays of appetizers, sandwiches and refreshments, while signs mentioned Trump’s campaign motto of “Make America Great Again.”

County Commissioner Buck Golding felt that Trump’s speech was particularly good, “It gives me hope as I’m sure it does many others.” Golding said he was left feeling optimistic about the direction in which the country is going.

Golding added he felt as though “the economic door has now been opened for the middle class.”

Fellow Commissioner Van Tucker, who serves as board vice chair, added he had lost hope over the past seven or eight years, which has been restored now that Trump has been officially sworn into office.

For a majority of the party, those there were eager to discuss their political views and the future of the United States as a country.

John Pritchard said he was not a member of the Republican party, but he is a Trump supporter and is glad the businessman won. “I believe he will make America great again.”

Pritchard referenced Ronald Reagan’s 1984 campaign ad “It’s Morning in America” which stated that the country was “prouder, stronger, better” after four years under Reagan. Pritchard believes the new President is a “fresh start” for America.

Clerk of Court Teresa O’Dell expressed how glad she was to be able to join in on the midday celebration.

Dollyhigh said,”I feel like everyone who attended really had a ball” and said the party was something she felt was unique. “I was glad to be here with everyone today.”

A presidential inauguration party is hosted by Linda Dollyhigh at Holiday Inn Express in Mount Airy. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0776.jpg A presidential inauguration party is hosted by Linda Dollyhigh at Holiday Inn Express in Mount Airy. Eva Winemiller | The News Those that attended the inauguration party, held at Holiday Inn Express, discuss the outcome after the event. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0777.jpg Those that attended the inauguration party, held at Holiday Inn Express, discuss the outcome after the event. Eva Winemiller | The News Those that attended the inauguration party, held at Holiday Inn Express, stayed after the main event to express their thoughts to fellow party go-ers. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0775.jpg Those that attended the inauguration party, held at Holiday Inn Express, stayed after the main event to express their thoughts to fellow party go-ers. Eva Winemiller | The News A party was held at Holiday Inn Express to celebrate the inauguration of President Donald Trump; those who attended pose for a photo before the swearing-in process. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0778.jpg A party was held at Holiday Inn Express to celebrate the inauguration of President Donald Trump; those who attended pose for a photo before the swearing-in process. Submitted Photo

By Eva Winemiller [email protected]

Reach Eva Winemiller at (336) 415-4739 or on Twitter @ReporterEva

