Drug convictions lead to prison for Mount Airy man

DOBSON — A Mount Airy man was sent to prison after pleading guilty to several drug charges in Superior Court this week.

Jamie Ray Gammons, 35, of Crotts Road, faced felony charges including two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling and manufacturing methamphetamine.

He also faced several misdemeanor charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts, and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and 10 additional misdemeanor motor vehicle violations.

He was convicted of two counts of attempted trafficking in methamphetamine, driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Assistant District Attorney Tim Watson noted that the misdemeanor convictions stemmed from a October 2015 traffic stop.

Officers found scales and a small quantity of marijuana in his car, Watson said.

The more serious felony convictions were associated with another traffic stop in September 2016.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office narcotics department had received information that Gammons had been using and selling methamphetamine, the prosecutor explained.

Investigators again spotted Gammons, whom they knew did not have a license, driving a vehicle.

They stopped him, charging him with driving while license revoked and serving him with an outstanding warrant.

Officers searched the car and found a variety of items pointing towards illegal activity.

Those items included paraphernalia such as rolling paper, scales and smoking devices as well as three plastic bags filled with what tested positive in the field for meth.

The drugs weighed in at 28 grams, Watson said, noting that Gammons admitted to carrying one ounce of meth and told authorities that his role was mostly as a transporter more than a dealer.

The defendant’s attorney, Denise Pardue, told Presiding Judge Michael Duncan her client had participated in the illegal activity as a means of supporting his habit and had accepted responsibility.

The judge gave Gammons an active sentence of about two to three years (25 to 39 months) with credit for 125 days served.

The court also recommended substance abuse treatment while incarcerated.

In other actions of the court:

• Felicia Goins Jones, 23, of Maple Grove Church Road, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor theft charges which were reduced from felonious breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

An additional felony charge of possession of stolen goods or property was dismissed through a plea agreement.

Jones was given consecutive 45-day suspended sentences and placed on supervised probation for 36 months.

She was also ordered to pay about $3,000 in restitution and a $100 fine.

Surry County Courthouse http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_160324_Courthouse-4-1-3.jpg Surry County Courthouse Terri Flagg | The News

By Terri Flagg [email protected]

Reach Terri Flagg at 415-4734.

