Police reports

• A Mount Airy man has been jailed under a $30,000 secured bond on felony charges involving a stolen vehicle, drugs and a firearm, according to city police department reports. Christopher Reuben Clark, 33, of 111 Booker St., was encountered by police late Thursday night during a civil disturbance in the 1000 block of West Pine Street, who discovered he was wanted on charges that had been filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office the day before.

These include possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine, along with misdemeanor violations of possession of up to a half-ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Clark is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 2.

• A theft-related incident occurred Thursday at Walmart, where a known suspect attempted to steal a KitchenAid mixer valued at $229. The merchandise was listed as recovered, with no explanation given in police records.

• Jacob Paul Church, 34, of 2309 Westfield Road, was arrested last Tuesday after police responded to a larceny call at Mount Airy Saw and Mower, where Church allegedly had stolen an unspecified item. The man subsequently was located on Fancy Gap Road and an officer saw the missing item in plain view in Church’s vehicle. He is facing four counts of larceny in all, along with one count of possession of stolen goods and three second-degree trespassing offenses, and additionally was found to be wanted on an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been issued on Jan. 5.

Police records indicate that warrants against Church also had been filed by the Elkin Police Department. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $6,000 secured bond.

• Two residents of Mountain Place Apartments on Mountain Place Lane were victims of an attempted breaking and entering that was discovered on Jan. 16. A pry tool was used in the effort to gain entry to the homes of Becky Gail Golding and Beulah Warden Whitaker, which caused total damage put at $400 to the metal and glass exterior doors at both.