Drug bust leads to prison for Mount Airy man

DOBSON — A Mount Airy man arrested last September on drug trafficking and child abuse charges will serve time in prison following a recent Superior Court hearing.

Chase Daniel Shinault, 27, of Mid Lane, pleaded guilty Jan. 18 to attempted trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule II and schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor child abuse, two counts of driving while license revoked for a not-impaired revocation, shoplifting and several additional motor vehicle violations.

According to Assistant District Attorney Tim Watson, Shinault had been the target of a multi-agency investigation based on information from a confidential informant.

The informant set up a buy with the defendant at a Pilot Mountain convenience store.

The investigation also involved surveillance of Shinault, who had been staying at a nearby motel.

On the night of the arrest, Shinault left the motel with Amber Bolen, 37, of Lower Park Lane, Mount Airy and headed to the convenience store.

A minor-aged child was also in the vehicle.

At the store, a trooper with the N.C. Highway Patrol saw drugs in plain view and also witnessed Shinault, who was a passenger in the vehicle, try to hide the drugs, Watson stated.

A search of the car revealed a smoking device, cash, a small quantity of hydrocodone and more than four grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

A 9mm pistol belonging to Shinault was also found along with two more small bags of meth.

Defense Attorney Ann Whitehurst told the court her client was remorseful.

“Every time I talk to him about this he tears up,” she said.

Presiding Judge Michael Duncan ordered the defendant to serve two consecutive sentences.

The first was an active sentence of 17 to 30 months in the Department of Adult Corrections to be followed by 10- to 21-month suspended sentence and 30 months of supervised probation.

Duncan recommended Shinault receive substance abuse treatment while in prison and an assessment when released.

