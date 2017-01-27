Surry County Sheriff’s Office Reports

DOBSON —A Mount Airy garage was recently broken into, according to a report made to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. The Jan. 20 report states a suspect or suspects cut a lock off a building at Holder’s Garage & Used Parts and stole 10 wheels from inside. The wheels were worth a total of $300.

• Joshua Michael Walton, 30, of Heather Road, Lexington, was arrested in Surry County Jan. 17 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. The warrant had been issued Dec. 20. Walton was booked under a $5,000 secured bond and scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2.

• Dustin Neal Lawson, 27, of Sheila Street, Mount Airy, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle on a warrant dated Jan. 19. He was scheduled to appear in court on March 2 under a $2,500 secured bond.

• Laura Marie Hawkins, 26, of Walnut Cove, was charged with possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 18. Her secured bond was set at $1,000 with a court date set for Feb. 22.

• On Jan. 21, a Roger Greene reported a break-in at his Rolling Hill Drive home in Mount Airy. Items reported stolen were a black Craftsman chainsaw, worth $278, and a red weed eater, which was valued at $79.

• An incident of larceny recently occurred at Circle K on Graceland Lane in Mount Airy. According to the Jan. 23 report, two 24 ounce cans of the alcoholic beverage Four Loko were stolen and later recovered. The total value of the products was listed as $5.88.