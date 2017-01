The following divorces were granted in Surry County.

• Kaye F. Fuller and Gregory J. Fuller Jr. Married Aug. 18, 1998. Divorce granted Jan. 19.

• Monica Childress Marion and Timothy G. Marion. Married April 26, 1996. Divorce granted Jan. 17.

• Katrina A. Rutherford and John E. Quesenberry. Married March 19, 2007. Divorce granted Jan. 23.

• Angel D. Puckett and Marcus L.W. Puckett. Married Jan. 7, 2011. Divorce granted Jan. 23.

• Melissa M. Johnson and Ronald G. Johnson. Married Dec. 2, 1995. Divorce granted Jan. 23.

• Amanda L. Kipp and Herbert C. Kipp. Married May 25, 2015. Divorce granted Jan. 23.

• Stephen E. Branch and Delta F. Branch. Married Feb. 22, 1989. Divorce granted Jan. 23.

• Chelsea McMillian and Jason McMillian. Married March 2, 2001. Divorce granted Jan. 24.

• Roger Jessup and Theresa Jessup. Married Aug. 4, 2001. Divorce granted Jan. 24.

• Martha Salgado-Patino and Leonardo Almazan-Gonzalez. Married May 29, 1999. Divorce granted Jan. 24.

• Teresa D. Avila and Liodoro Avila-Cruz. Married Sept. 9, 2009. Divorce granted Jan. 25.

