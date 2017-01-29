Property transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However, a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

• Gray and June Key to Kevin and Rachel Haynie. 13.198 acres in Longhill Township. $120

• Estate of Virginia Lee Perry Kallam to Connie Kallam Griffith. Five tracts in Eldora Township. $0

• Susan Shelton Dollyhigh to Kyle and Mary Leonard. Two tracts in Mount Airy. $260

• Ashley and Jacob Bryant to Ashley E. Johnson and William J. Crouse. Lot in Mount Airy. $270

• Sandra Hall Martin to Zackary J. Haynes and Emily M. Willard. 8.5731 acres in Westfield Township. $80

• Radford, Melvin and Sue Hiatt to Melanie R. Brown and Sandra S. Railey. One acre in South Westfield. $0

• Sandra H. Martin and Gail Martin Walden. 1.6 acres in Westfield Township. $0

• Maxine Wood Reynolds to Paul A. Reynolds. 3.78 acres in Bryan Township. $0

• Cynthia and William Ballard and Athel P. Dollyhite to Andrew and Jodi Ballard. 19.13 acres in Surry County. $0

• Zack W. Blackmon Sr. to Gloria J. Harmon. Lot in Hazelnut Plantation Condominiums in Mount Airy. $517

• Olivia Juarez to Ariana J. Cruz-Juarez and Juan German Lopez Rodriguez. Three acres in Rockford Township. $66

• Estate of Wade Puckett to Charles and Vivian Elstone. 0.93 acres in Dobson. $38

• Curley and Audrey Haynes to Jeffrey G. Haynes. 14.465 acres in Bryan Township. $102

• William and Donna Berrier to Johnny W. Berrier. Lot in Mount Airy. $0

• Estste of Walter Leon Cain to Steve Cain. Five acres in Westfield Township. $0

• Lisa and Mark Dodd to Jorge D. Alvarez and Maria E. Duarte. 0.81 acres in Mount Airy. $210

• Mt. Airy Tract 2, LLC to Pamalee Plaza, LLC. Tract in Surry County. $0

• Ricky and Tambra France to Debra J. Joines. Tract in Westfield Township. $300

• State Employees Credit Union to SECU*RE Inc. 2.05 acres in Dobson. $212

• Barbara C. Stine to Tammy and Leva Harvey and Carly A. Stine. Three lots in Mount Airy. $0

• Jesse and Linda Collins to Petra A. Duenas. Tract in Mount Airy. $75

• Barbara C. Stine to Carly A. Stine and Leva and Tammy Harvey. Three lots in Mount Airy. $0

