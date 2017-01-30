Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Rigatonis, 102 Heatherly Creek Drive, Pilot Mountain. Inspected Oct. 6, score 96.5. Violations: 1) Proper eating, tasting, drinking, or tobacco use: Eating, Drinking, or Using Tobacco – C — An employee drink was stored on top of a food prep surface. Another employee drink was stored above the keg area and the wine storage area. One of the employee drinks was in a bottle. All employee drinks must have lids and straws and must be kept below food and food prep areas. This was corrected by moving the drinks and making sure they were placed in proper containers.

2) Contamination prevented during food preparation, storage and display: Miscellaneous Sources of Contamination – C — Soufflé cups were stored inside of 3 dry food containers. If you choose to store scoops in dry food containers, the scoop must have a handle and must be stored so that the handle extends out of the dry food. Alternatively, you can leave the scoop out of the dry food. All opened packages of dry foods must be stored in approved containers with tight-fitting lid.

3) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C — The bottom plates on the pizza oven are cracked/broken and should be repaired/replaced. Replace any broken/missing handles on unit doors. Good Repair and Calibration-Utensils and Temperature and Pressure Measuring Devices – C — Replace any damaged containers. The cutting boards have are significantly stained. Plane or replace the cutting boards. There was improvement here.

4) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean; Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — Repair the floor in the walk-in cooler where tiles have been damaged (under legs of shelves in the walk-in cooler and around the ramp in the walk-in cooler). Repair the floor tiles where damaged (around the drains). Keep all storage at least 6 inches off of the floor to facilitate cleaning (storage room).

Sheetz #535, 401 CC Camp Rd., Elkin. Inspected Oct. 7, score 98.5. Violations: 1) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Good Repair and Calibration-Utensils and Temperature and Pressure Measuring Devices – C- At the time of inspection, the dish machine thermometer was not accurate. It was around 5 degrees below the actual water temperature. Repair. The starter sandwich unit thermometer is inaccurate. Replace.

2) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C-clean inside microwaves, inside the fryer cabinets, and tops of equipment for dust and crumbs. Clean shelving where needed. Clean inside the freezer drawers.

Wendy’s #540, 806 S. Key St., Pilot Mountain. Inspected Oct. 6, score 96. Violations: 1) Contamination prevented during food preparation, storage and display: Miscellaneous Sources of Contamination – C — There were four opened packages of sugar in the small cabinet in the drive-thru area. Once opened, dry foods should be stored in approved containers with tight fitting lids to protect them from contamination. Also, if storing utensils in containers of food, the handle must extend above the food so that the food cannot be easily contaminated once reaching for the utensil. Alternatively, the scoop can be removed each time it’s used.

2) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C — Clean all nonfood contact surfaces (inside reach-in freezer, inside the ground beef cooler, top of equipment (where needed), top of fryer oil recyclable container (in the closet behind the office), etc.

3) Toilet facilities: properly constructed, supplied and cleaned: Cleaning of Plumbing Fixtures – C — The handwash sink in the kitchen needed to be cleaned at the time of inspection. The toilet (base and bowl) and urinal in the men’s restroom needs to be cleaned.

4) Garbage and refuse properly disposed; facilities maintained: Covering Receptacles – C — The dumpster needs to be kept closed (one door was left open). REPEAT: Replace the cardboard dumpster(s) used by this facility at the neighboring facility (missing lids). Using Drain Plugs – C — The drain plug was missing from the dumpster. Keep a drain plug in the dumpster. A drain plug was missing from a cardboard dumpster that may be used by this facility. If that particular one is used, it needs a drain plug, as well. Maintaining Refuse Areas and Enclosures – C — Clean the dumpster pad (leak from the dumpster). If the leak is coming from the drain plug hole, place a drain plug there to stop it. If the leak is coming from damage along the bottom of the dumpster, replace the dumpster. Clean the can wash basin outside. Repair any fallen tile in the basin.

5) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — REPEAT: Repair the floor around the can wash basin. Replace the broken floor tile in front of the walk-in cooler door. An escutcheon is missing from a port just above the can wash. Replace the missing escutcheon. Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the floors underneath equipment (ice machine, drive-thru area, reach-in freezer, etc.). Clean the floor in the walk-in freezer.

West Pine Drive-in, 675 W. Pine St., Mount Airy. Inspected Jan. 23, score 96.5. Violations: 1) PIC present, Demonstration – Certification by accredited program, and performs duties: Certified Food Protection Manager – C — Beginning January 1, 2014, it became a requirement that an ANSI-approved food safety certified person-in-charge be on the premises during all operating hours. There was no food safety certified person-in-charge here that has taken the class since the last certification expired.

2) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C — (0 POINTS): There was some rust inside the reach-in cooler 2 inspections ago. The owner had someone come and paint it, but according to the owner, the hired person’s paint machine was malfunctioning. The machine caused the paint the be extremely bumpy and did not improve the cleanability. The owner is trying to work with the hired person to come and redo the work to make it easily cleanable. If the hired person does not redo the shelves, sand and repaint, dip, or replace the shelves. Replace split gaskets on the 2-door reach-in freezer. Good Repair and Calibration-Utensils and Temperature and Pressure Measuring Devices – C — Replace any cracked containers and lids.

3) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C — Clean all nonfood contact surfaces (top inside of microwave, shelves, above the dispenser of the slush machine, and dust on the ice cream cone holder that is no longer used.