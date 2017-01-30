Booksmarts

The following titles have been received at the library, and are available for checkout:

Expecting to Die by Lisa Jackson, fiction

Midnight Bell by Jack Higgins, fiction

Curtain of Death by W.E.B. Griffin, fiction

Lowcountry Heart by Pat Conroy, large print fiction

Conclave by Robert Harris, large print fiction

Please continue to browse our new Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library used bookshop, Between the Covers, on Main Street. The shop is run by volunteers, and we depend on book donations for our stock. Your purchases benefit the library, so shop with a good cause in mind! The stores now has gift certificates for sale, and old record albums and 45s have been added to the stock. The phone number is 336-648-8176, if you have questions.

The annual Northwestern Regional Library Photography Contest is under way again, and the deadline will be March 17 to submit entries. The theme for this year’s contest is “Transformation.” Brochures with guidelines and entry forms are available at the front desk of member libraries.

The Magic Tree House Book Club for kids has begun meeting at the Mount Airy Public Library on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. with reading books and doing activities from the beloved series by Mary Pope Osborne. Please note, this is a change from the former Monday meeting time.

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday at 4 p.m. we are here to help you get started using ancestry.com to track your genealogy. Stop by the front desk to ask for help in beginning your search.

A Basic Spanish Class for adults will now be offered at the library on Monday afternoons at 5 p.m., led by instructor Maria Luisa Saldarriaga.

Pajama Story time for kids takes place each Thursday night at 7 p.m. The kids are welcome to wear their pajamas, and bring their cuddle toys. We’ll hear a couple of stories, and do an activity that goes with the story.

The library has an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. The library supplies coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but are are welcome to bring their own supplies as well. The library plays relaxing music, and those participating enjoy hot drinks for those who’d like coffee or tea.

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

Teens, aged 12-19 years old, are invited to a new club at the library, called Choices, where we’ll discuss books, movies, music, art, whatever interests them. We will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m.

Our Young Actors Workshops will take place on every Tuesday in January, at 4 p.m., for kids aged 7-19 years old. We will be rehearsing the play, “Frozen Hearts,” to be performed on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m.

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.