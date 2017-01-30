J.E.B. Stuart birthday part set for Saturday

It’s rare for a birthday party to be thrown for someone more than 150 years after his death, but that will be the case Saturday in Mount Airy.

The occasion will honor the memory of Confederate Maj. Gen. J.E.B. Stuart, who was born on Feb. 6, 1833 on his family’s Laurel Hill farm in Ararat, Virginia. The cavalry commander was fatally wounded in May 1864 during the Battle of Yellow Tavern near Richmond.

Saturday’s party is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mill Creek General Store at 541 Pine St. in Mount Airy.

The event, sponsored by the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust Inc., is free and open to the public.

It will include an old-time music presentation featuring The Lone Ivy String Band of Patrick County, Virginia, birthday cake, refreshments and a social time.

“In the winter months, it’s a good event to get people out and talk about history and things like that,” Tom Bishop, a spokesman for the birthplace organization said of what the gathering offers.

Those attending the party will have a chance to meet the board of directors of the group and others interested in local history.

A birthday party has been held for J.E.B. Stuart annually for about the past 10 years, Bishop added Monday, along with a popular Civil War encampment and living history event at the birthplace each fall.

The party’s original venue was in the town of Stuart about 30 miles from Mount Airy, which ceased with the closing of an antique mall there which had hosted the event.

Saturday will mark the third year of the party being held at Mill Creek General Store.

“It seems to fit really well in Mount Airy that close to the birthplace,” Bishop said.

During Stuart’s lifetime, the bonds were tight between Mount Airy and his family.

In addition to other attractions Saturday, J.E.B. Stuart-themed merchandise will be on sale such as books, T-shirts, commemorative mugs, hats, framed prints and more.

