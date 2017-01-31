Reports from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office

DOBSON — Warrants have been issued against a Mount Airy woman in connection with a stolen car. Amber Rose Spainhour, 29, of Rocky Lane, was charged with felonious larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny.

The case stems from a Jan. 21 report by Lillian Tomlin, of West Crosswinds Court, Mount Airy, who alerted authorities her blue Buick Century, valued at $2,000, had been stolen along with $440 in cash contained inside the vehicle. The vehicle was recovered and the suspect arrested, according to Det. Sgt. J.D. Briles for the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jesse James Outlaw, 23, of Woodrow Snow Lane, Mount Airy, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with obtaining property by false pretense, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was booked into the Surry County Detention Center on secured bonds totaling $15,000 and scheduled to appear in court on March 8 and March 14.

• On Jan. 18, Todd Levi Curtis, of Tidewater Lane, Lowgap, was arrested and charged with numerous felony violations including breaking and entering, conspiracy to breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of a stolen firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling.

He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun.

Todd’s bond was sent at $50,000 secured and he was scheduled to appear in court on March 14.

• Ryan Gray Hardy, 27, of Old Highway 601, Mount Airy, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with felony violations of identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense along with a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing. He was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6 under a $2,500 secured bond.

• Gregory Hunt, of Hunt Farm Trail Road, Pinnacle, reported on Jan. 21 an incident of vandalism and theft involving his 1987 Chevrolet S-10. The report states that the truck was damaged to the tune of $300 and the keys were stolen. Lawn mower batteries valued at $50 were also reported stolen. The case is open and under investigation.

• On Jan. 20 a white 2004 Ford Focus owned by Glenna Clark, of Booker Street, Mount Airy, was reported stolen. The vehicle, which had been valued at $2,500, was later recovered abandoned by N.C. State Highway Patrol. The case is still open and under investigation.