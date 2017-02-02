Rotary offering service scholarship

A few Surry County students who do good in the community could see their actions rewarded through a new scholarship program.

Matt Edwards, a member of the Mount Airy Rotary Club and past president of the organization, said the club is rolling out a new scholarship program and is accepting applications for up to $2,000 in help for college.

Edwards, who rotated out as president in July, said he implemented a new fundraising technique, which is what is used to fund the scholarship program. At every week’s Rotary meeting the names of club members who had recent birthdays are announced. Those members are expected to write a check with a dollar amount equal to the number of years they have lived.

Throughout the course of the past year, the club has raised a little more than $2,000 by those means, said Edwards. Now it is ready to hand the money out to students in Surry County.

“It’s a service-driven scholarship,” noted Edwards, explaining those students who have gone above and beyond in their service to the community will get first dibs.

That stated, Edwards did indicate other factors such as a student’s academic accomplishments and ability to pay for school will be considered in making any decisions. The scholarship can go to any student seeking higher education, regardless of what educational institution they plan to attend or the academic route they plan to take.

Edwards said the scholarship is available to all graduating seniors. Applications have been distributed to high school guidance counselors throughout the county, and one can also obtain a copy at the club’s website, www.mtairyrotary.org. Completing the two-page application is quite painless when compared to other scholarship applications.

According to Edwards, one student who shines could end up with $2,000 to put toward college expenses. However, ideally the money will be split into four scholarships of $500.

“We’d like to impact as many students as we can,” explained Edwards.

Edwards said based on the club’s membership the birthday check funding mechanism — which he borrowed from another Rotary club — could create about $4,000 in revenue each year for the scholarship program.

“We hope it is ongoing, and we hope we can grow the program,” remarked Edwards.

The deadline for applications is March 17, said Edwards, and the club hopes to award scholarships in time for any senior awards banquets which take place in the spring.

By Andy Winemiller awinemiller@mtairynews.com

Andy is a staff writer and may be reached at 415-4698.

