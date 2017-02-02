SCC offering computer, technology classes

DOBSON — Several computer and technology classes will be starting soon at various Surry Community College locations throughout Surry and Yadkin counties.

Google Docs – Computing in the Cloud will be offered for the first time at SCC each Monday, Feb. 6 to Feb. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Room 114 of the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy.

The future of cloud computing is here with Google Drive and Google Docs. Google Docs includes an online word processor, spreadsheet and presentation program. Learn to create, edit, collaborate and share documents in real time. Documents created may be accessed from any location where Internet is available. School systems in our area use Google Docs for staff and students alike. Don’t be left in the dark when it comes computing in the cloud.

Photos 101 will be offered each Monday, Feb. 20 to March 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. on the Dobson campus. In this new course, students will learn to upload, print, share and create gifts with digital photos. Bring new life to old or damaged photos by retouching them in Adobe Photoshop. Learn the basics of scanning your paper photos to electronic form and using Photoshop to edit. Learn to restore torn and wrinkled photos and add color to black and white photos. Develop all the skills needed to enjoy and share your digital photos. Basic computer skills are required.

Microsoft Excel 2016 will be offered Feb. 21 through April 13 each Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. in Room 110 of The Elkin Center, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin.

Training includes basic spreadsheet building. The class will focus on everything from formatting and writing simple formulas to writing more complex formulas and functions. This class offers the skills that employers desire for the workplace as well as skills beneficial to the home user. Payment of $127 is required.

For questions and registration for any of these classes, contact Susan Ratcliff at (336) 386-3309 or ratcliffs@surry.edu.