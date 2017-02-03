Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

A Taste of China, 630 A.S. Key St., Pilot Mountain. Inspected Oct. 17, score 96. Violations: 1) Food separated and protected: Packaged and Unpackaged Food-Separation, Packaging, and Segregation – P — Observed raw seafood and raw beef above cheese wontons and raw seafood above ready-to-eat and/or precooked items in the reach-in freezer. Raw chicken was also stored on top of raw beef in the reach-in freezer. Also observed was a container of raw chicken above water used for soup in the walk-in cooler. Foods must be stored according to minimum internal cooking temperatures (use the chart given to you for guidance). To correct this, the cheese wontons were placed above the raw meats in the reach-in freezer. Also, the ready-to-eat and precooked foods were placed above the raw seafood , raw beef, and raw chicken in the reach-in freezer. The raw chicken was placed below the raw beef.

2) Toxic substances properly identified, stored, and used: Common Name-Working Containers – PF — A couple of bottles of floor cleaner were not labeled. Also, one container of cleaner was labeled in Chinese only. It is recommended that the labels also have an English translation. These were immediately labeled to correct this.

3) Non-food-contact surfaces clean; Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C — Clean all nonfood contact surfaces (top of equipment, top of the steam table, shelving, side of the merchandise cooler, inside fryer cabinets, etc.).

4) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the floors underneath equipment, where needed (especially under the fryers).

Downtown Deli at Old North State, 308 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Inspected Oc. 18, score 94. Violations: 1) Proper cold holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P — The potentially hazardous foods in the display unit were reading between 47 and 51 degrees F. It was thought that the act of placing food in there this morning and leaving the doors open and opening and closing the doors may have caused the fluctuation, but after an hour, the temperature of the food did not decrease. This means either the unit is malfunctioning or it cannot keep up with the demand of opening and closing the doors when in constant use. Either way the unit should be repaired or replaced. Alternatively, it can be repurposed to be used for the storage of nonpotentially hazardous foods only. I will need to return on or before 10/27/16 to ensure it has been corrected.

2) Proper date marking and disposition: Ready-To-Eat Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Date Marking – PF — Several date markings on foods prepared Friday 10/14 were marked as being discarded on 10/21, which is incorrect. The discard date should be 10/20, since you count the date the food is prepared as Day 1. This was immediately corrected. Also observed were containers of a black bean dish, asparagus, and penne pasta that did not have a date on them after having been prepared on Friday (asparagus) or an unknown date (black bean dish and penne). The asparagus was dated, but the penne and black bean dish were discarded to correct this. There was some improvement here.

3) Thermometers provided and accurate: Temperature Measuring Devices-Functionality – PF —Two sandwich units and the display case were missing ambient air thermometers. The units that had ambient air thermometers had the thermometers placed in the back in the coldest part of the unit. It is required to have the thermometers placed in the warmest part of the unit (generally where the door is opened).

4) Utensils, equipment and linens: properly stored, dried and handled: Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C — The ice scoops at the back ice machine were stored in a holster with a significant build-up of mold/mildew at the bottom. Keep this holster cleaned. This was immediately corrected by washing the holster and scoops.

5) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used. Food Equipment, Certification and Classification – C — The two rice cookers in the back are domestic (household hold use only). All equipment with the exception of microwaves, toasters, and mixers must be commercial, meet Chapter 4 of the NC Food Code (covers cleanability), and must be used for its intended purpose. Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C — Repair/replace the display cooler (not holding temperature) or discontinue storing potentially hazardous foods in it. Replace split gaskets in the middle sandwich unit. Reattach the drain to the handwash sink.

6) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — There is some grout eroding in the floor in the deli area. Repair/replace. Also, replace the broken tile a the back door. Repair the floor in the walk-in cooler (separating). Cleaning Floors, Dustless Methods – C — Clean the filters in the hood systems. Clean the floors underneath equipment and in the walk-ins.

7) Meets ventilation and lighting requirements; designated areas used: Intensity-Lighting – C — All lighting in food prep areas must at least 50 foot candles (deli area, under hood system, kitchen, etc.). Lighting in the walk-in units is required to be 10 foot candles. New fixtures may need to be added in areas of concern to come into compliance.’

Goober’s NC52, 502 N. Andy Griffith Pkwy, Mount Airy. Inspected Oct. 27, score 88.5. Violations: 1) Proper eating, tasting, drinking, or tobacco use: Eating, Drinking, or Using Tobacco – C — One employee’s drink was stored on the prep table where chicken was being prepped. Employee drinks must be stored below food and food storage areas, food prep surfaces, clean utensils, single-use items, and clean linens. The employee was educated and the drink moved to a proper location to correct this. Another employee was witnessed drinking out of a soda can with no straw. Employee drinks must have lids and straws. However, it is understood that straws are not practical for some drinks, such as coffee, so a container with a lid and a handle on the side would be acceptable to keep hands away mouths when drinking. This applies to all employees in the establishment. This was corrected by educating the manager.

2) Hands clean and properly washed: Cleaning Procedure – P — An employee was witnessed washing hands today while gloves were still on his hands. Employees must not wash hands without first removing gloves, then washing hands, then applying new gloves, unused gloves before working with food. The employee was immediately caught before handling food, he was educated, and then he washed his hands properly.

3) No bare hand contact with RTE foods or a pre-approved alternate properly followed: Preventing Contamination from Hands – P,PF — The owner was witnessed cutting cucumbers while handling them with his bare hands. When handling ready-to-eat foods, food employees must use a barrier to prevent contaminating the produce with their bare hands. Gloves, tongs or other utensils, or wax/butcher paper can be used to handle the food while cutting. This was corrected by educating the owner and the cucumbers were thrown away.

4) Food separated and protected: Packaged and Unpackaged Food-Separation, Packaging, and Segregation – P — Raw eggs were stored above milk in the merchandise reach-in cooler. Also, raw alligator was stored above ready-to-eat macaroni and cheese in the 2-door reach-in cooler at the grill. Foods must be stored according to minimum internal cooking temperatures, with the higher cooking temperatures below the lower cooking temperatures. Since eggs and raw alligator must be cooked to 145 degrees F, they must not be stored above milk or macaroni and cheese which is considered ready-to-eat and doesn’t have a cooking temperature. This was corrected by moving the eggs to another cooler (stored properly) and moving the raw alligator to the right side of the cooler (stored properly).

5) Toxic substances properly identified, stored, and used: Common Name-Working Containers – PF — One bottle of some type of cleaner did not have a label on it. Keep all chemicals labeled. Also, a container of burn gel was stored above food in the merchandise reach-in cooler and a container of disinfectant wipes was stored above the same unit. Keep chemicals stored below food, food storage areas/units, food prep units, and clean linens and utensils. This was corrected by labeling the cleaner and moving the other chemicals.

6) Approved thawing methods used: Thawing – C — Shrimp was being thawed under 72 degrees F running water without being submerged. When thawing under running water, foods must be submerged in water and the running water cannot exceed 70 degrees F. The running water must be at a velocity to agitate and float off loose particles in an overflow. Alternatively, the food can be thawed in 45 degrees F or less refrigeration, in the microwave as long as the food is immediately cooked after thawing, or as part of the cooking process. Also, food can be slacked at any temperature as long as the food remains frozen.

7) Contamination prevented during food preparation, storage and display: Miscellaneous Sources of Contamination – C — Observed lobster tails, various pies, bowl of soup, and cooked vegetables placed in coolers with no lid/cover on them to protect them from contamination. When food is in storage, it must be covered except when actively cooling. Also observed an opened package of seafood breader and an opened package of salt. Once dry foods are opened, they must be kept in approved containers with tight-fitting lids. Also, when dispensing dry foods, you must use scoops with handles, especially if you intend to leave the scoop in the food. Scoops without handles are not allowed as they can easily contaminate the food. Leaving a scoop with a handle in the dry food is acceptable.

8) Utensils, equipment and linens: properly stored, dried and handled: Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C — Employee purses was stored on top of clean linens in the dry storage room. Never store any employee items on top of clean linens.

9) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Good Repair and Calibration-Utensils and Temperature and Pressure Measuring Devices – C — REPEAT: The cutting boards are starting to get deep cuts and significant staining. The cutting boards should be planed or replaced. Replace the filters in the hood system. 4-205.10 Food Equipment, Certification and Classification – C — REPEAT: A domestic griddle, two domestic freezers, and two domestic toaster ovens are in the establishment. Domestic (“household use only”) equipment can not be used in this commercial establishment. Use only NSF-listed pieces of equipment or pieces of equipment that meets Chapter 4.1 and 4.2 of the NC Food Code and is used for its intended purpose. Domestic items are not being used for their intended purpose in a commercial establishment.

10) Garbage and refuse properly disposed; facilities maintained: Outside Storage Prohibitions – C — Cardboard that contains no food residue does not have to be stored in any type of container outside, but it must be stored in a manner to prevent a rodent harborage (i.e. off of the ground). Outdoor Storage Surface – C — Recyclables and other refuse containers must be stored on a smooth, durable surfaces that is sloped to drain (cardboard). Covering Receptacles – C — The grease pit and a door on the side of the dumpster were open today. Keep these closed when not in use. Lids must also be kept on bottle recycling containers when not in use.