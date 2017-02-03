Vineyard asks to be annexed

DOBSON — Town officials have received paperwork for voluntary annexation from a vineyard which lies just outside the town limits.

At a recent meeting of the Dobson Board of Commissioners, Town Manager Josh Smith told the board the town had received a voluntary annexation request from Herrera Vineyards, which is located on the former Black Wolf Vineyards property on U.S. 601 north of the Dobson exit.

An oft-cited reason for voluntary annexation is a need for water and sewer services.

However, Smith told his board that isn’t the case for the winery.

“They want to be annexed for the sole purpose of our mixed-beverage ordinance,” Smith told the board.

In a subsequent interview, Smith explained beer and wine may be served at restaurants in Surry County. However, for a business to serve hard liquor it must be located in one of the county’s municipalities, all of which have ordinances allowing the sale and consumption of hard liquor.

Smith noted JOLO Vineyards asked for a similar satellite annexation into Pilot Mountain after it opened, a move that was likely for the same purposes.

The Herrera Vineyards property, which includes about 54 acres, is valued at about $1.9 million, according to tax department records. At Dobson’s tax rate of 38 cents per $100 in value, the annexation would mean an extra $7,220 in revenue for the town.

Smith said at any point in the future the vineyard could ask for water and sewer services, but the town would not be required by law to provide those services. In the instance of an involuntary annexation, state law requires a municipality to offer water and sewer services to the affected property.

If a situation arose in which the vineyard did request such services, Smith said the town would likely look at sharing the costs of such an extension project with the winery.

Smith also said he had checked with the town’s police and fire departments, and those department heads had stated there would be no issues with providing services at the vineyard.

Smith indicated he didn’t know of any precise plans at the winery or exactly why management there would like to serve mixed drinks.

Black Wolf Vineyards started planting vines as early as 1991, some of the oldest in the county. The vineyard and the Wolf’s Lair Restaurant closed in 2009. The Herrera family, which also owns Carolina Carports, bought the property at auction in 2010.

In April 2015, the Herrera family officially launched the rejuvenated vineyard.

Manny Perez, a general manager at Carolina Carports who once managed the restaurant at the vineyard, said the vineyard recently changed hands. Adela Herrera now owns and manages the entity. Her daughters were running its operations.

Perez said Adela Herrera does have some plans for the venue, which could include a larger dining facility. However, nothing is written in stone as far as the future of the winery.

“I don’t have much information,” said Perez. “We have no announcements to make yet.”

Herrera Vineyards former co-owner Monica Herrera-Rangel pours a glass of wine for a customer shortly after the vineyard opened for business.

By Andy Winemiller

Andy is a staff writer and may be reached at 415-4698.

