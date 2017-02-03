Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

KJ Concessions mobile food, 2045 Ararat Highway, Ararat, Va.. Inspected Oct. 27, score 90. Violations: 1) Food obtained from approved source: Compliance with Food Law – P,PF — The owner of the mobile food unit admitted that the gravy was prepared at his house in Virginia. All food must be prepared in the mobile food unit or in the permitted restaurant that the mobile food unit is associated with. The gravy was discarded to correct this.

2) Food separated and protected: Packaged and Unpackaged Food-Separation, Packaging, and Segregation – P — Observed eggs stored above ready-to-eat ham in the sandwich unit and raw hamburger stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in freezer. Raw meat and eggs must be stored according to minimum internal cooking temperatures, with the higher cooking temperatures stored below the lower cooking temperatures. Since eggs have an internal cooking temperature of 155 (when hot holding), they should be stored underneath foods with a lower cooking temperature (ham, which has no minimum internal cooking temperature since it is ready-to-eat). Hamburger also has a minimum internal cooking temperature of 155 degrees F, so it should be stored below food that has no minimum internal cooking temperature, such as precooked meats and vegetables. This was corrected by moving the eggs to the bottom of the sandwich unit and the hamburger to the bottom of the freezer.

3) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – P — A scoop and a spatula were found dirty. Keep all utensils clean. Periodically clean and sanitize utensils in drawers that are not used often. Any dirty utensils in the mobile food unit that are dirty is a violation. Hot Water and Chemical-Methods – P — The sanitizer used in the mobile food unit read 10 ppm at the time of inspection. Chlorine sanitizer must be kept at 50-200 ppm. This was corrected by remaking the sanitizer.

4) Proper cooling time and temperatures: Cooling – P — Gravy that was made this morning at 5:00 AM was still reading 80 degrees F at 9:30 AM. Hot food must be cooled from 135 degrees F to 70 degrees F within 2 hours, then from 70 degrees F to 45 degrees F within an additional 4 hours. This gravy was discarded to correct this.

5) Proper hot holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P — REPEAT: Several foods (noted in the temperature observations) were not holding at the required minimum of 135 degrees F. All hot food must be kept at 135 degrees F or higher. These foods were discarded to correct this.

6) Proper cooling methods used; adequate equipment for temperature control: Cooling Methods – PF — Gravy was prepared this morning and was placed in a plastic bowl with a tight fitting lid to cool down in the sandwich unit. When cooling food, you must use an approved method that will get the temperature of the food down quickly. For this mobile food unit, you can store the gravy in a metal pan with no more than 2 inches of food product in the container and leave it uncovered until it reaches 45 degrees F—them you can place it in another container to hold. This was corrected by throwing away the gravy.

7) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C — Clean the ice from the shelves in the reach-in freezer. Clean inside of the reach-in freezer.

8) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the filter in the hood. Clean the floors under equipment, where needed.

La Rancherita mobile food, 7886 Hwy 268, Dobson. Inspected Oct. 26, score 91.5. Violations: 1) PIC present, Demonstration – Certification by accredited program, and performs duties: Certified Food Protection Manager – C – The person in charge is not certified as a food protection manager. The person in charge must be certified as a food protection manager.

2) Proper eating, tasting, drinking, or tobacco use: Eating, Drinking, or Using Tobacco – C – Three employee drinks were found improperly stored today. Keep all employee drinks stored below or away from food prep, cooking or storage areas. The employee drinks were relocated to correct the violation.

3) Hands clean and properly washed: When to Wash – P – An employee was witnessed handling returned food from a customer and then handled a tortilla for another order without first washing their hands. Employees must wash their hands any time that they become contaminated. The employee changed their gloves and washed their hands to correct the violation.

4) Handwashing sinks, supplied and accessible: Using a Handwashing Sink-Operation and Maintenance – PF – An empty food container was found stored in the handwashing sink today. Keep the handwashing sink empty and available for employee use. The handwashing sink was cleared to correct the violation.

5) Proper cold holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P – Salsa (containing fresh tomatoes) was found off of temperature control with a temperature of 58 degrees F. Keep all potentially hazardous foods at or below 45 degrees F. when holding them cold. Keeping this product in the reach in cooler or on adequate ice will help keep the temperature from rising. The salsa was voluntarily thrown away to correct the violation.

6) Contamination prevented during food preparation, storage and display: Linens and Napkins, Use Limitations – C – Linens cannot be stored in direct contact with food. Tortillas were found stored in towels today. Use an approved bag or container that is designed for food contact. Food Display-Preventing Contamination by Consumers – P – A container of limes was placed at the mobile food unit window for customer access. Customers cannot dispenser their own limes unless the product is properly protected. The limes were removed and will be given by the food employees per customer request to correct the violation.

Lowe’s Foods Meat Market, 715 W. Independence Blvd., Mount Airy. Inspected Oct. 25, score 96.5. Violations: 1) Handwashing sinks, supplied and accessible: Handwashing Sinks, Installation – PF – The handwashing sink in the meat market had a maximum temperature of 81 degrees F. The handwashing sink hot water temperature must be at least 100 degrees F. I will return in 10 days to ensure that the handwashing sink has a minimum water temperature of 100 degrees F.

2) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – P – The meat saw and slicer were found in clean storage with build-up on the food contact surfaces. All food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch. The saw and slicer were cleaned and sanitized to correct the violation. Equipment Food-Contact Surfaces and Utensils-Frequency – P – The grinder had beef build-up from a previous day where the stirring rod connects to the motor. The meat grinder must be cleaned at least every 24 hours. The grinder was cleaned and sanitized to correct the violation.

3) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C – Clean the cutting board at the table where packaged food was being kept. Clean the shelving in the walk in cooler where build-up has formed. Clean the inside front of the meat display cooler.

4) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C – (( REPEAT) Clean the floor in the walk in freezer in the high traffic area where build-up has occurred.) Clean the floors under the shelving in the walk in cooler. Repairing-Premises, Structures, Attachments, and Fixtures-Methods – C – (REPEAT) Repair the floor near the grinder where the holes and chips are present.