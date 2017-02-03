County to consider emergency phones at schools

DOBSON — The county school system is asking for nearly $240,000 to install emergency call stations at its three high school campuses.

Additionally, Dr. Travis Reeves, Surry County Schools superintendent, is seeking $75,000 for an HVAC chiller at Dobson Elementary School. He is scheduled to make those requests at a meeting Monday of the Surry County Board of Commissioners.

“We believe these stations will be a tremendous addition to the security measures we have established in our high schools,” Reeves wrote to the commissioners.

The call stations Reeves is proposing are much like those which appear on many college campuses.

According to Reeves, they consist of a kiosk with two buttons, one which is to be pushed in the event of an emergency and another which a person can push in the event he or she needs non-emergency assistance.

The kiosks also have a blue light that will flash if the station is activated.

Some stations will also include a public address system, noted Reeves. Others will not include the system, an effort to “keep costs manageable.”

A total of 18 stations would be placed on the campuses of North Surry, East Surry and Surry Central, according to information included in the meeting packets of commissioners. The total cost of the project is estimated at $236,780.

In the 2016-17 fiscal year’s budget, county commissioners had included $172,000 in funding for school resource officers in the county’s middle schools. Commissioners had been told a grant used to pay for the positions was ending, and the county would have to provide the funds if it wanted to keep the positions.

The commissioners considered the possibility of having to cut a couple of SRO positions before ultimately making the move to keep all four.

However, county officials later learned the funding for the resource officers was an ongoing appropriation from the state, rather than a grant which had sunset.

Reeves, by way of his letter, is asking commissioners to reallocate the funds once earmarked for the resource officers to the kiosks, along with an additional allocation of $68,840.

In another request from the county school district, Reeves asks commissioners to consider allocating $75,000 for the purchase of a new chiller for Dobson Elementary School. The chiller at the school is 28 years old, and Reeves conveys a concern it will fail once the warmer months hit and the air conditioning unit is used.

In other business, the county will consider the lease or purchase of an articulated truck for the landfill. The truck, which has a pivot point, is a necessity for operations at the landfill, according to a memorandum from Finance Officer Sarah Bowen and Public Works Director Dennis Bledsoe.

The correspondence indicates the county could purchase one of the trucks from Caterpillar for about $425,000. The cost to lease the truck for five years would be nearly $6,000 per month (more than $350,000 over the life of the contract), and the county would have an option to purchase the vehicle following the lease period.

According to the memorandum, the county has spent more than $60,000 to keep its two articulated trucks running over the past two years. The trucks have 10,000 and 15,000 hours, respectively, on them.

Monday’s county board meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Surry County Government Center, which is located at 118 Hamby Road in Dobson.

By Andy Winemiller awinemiller@mtairynews.com

