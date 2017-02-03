Genealogy program starts soon

A series of genealogy meetings will build off a successful program last weekend, while a program to celebrate Black History Month is just around the corner.

Dozens of people filled the third floor of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History for a genealogy swap meet. For those wanting to dig deeper into their family history, the museum is about to kick off a four-week program.

Matt Edwards, museum executive director, said the museum will begin its yearly genealogy program on Tuesday and meet for four consecutive Tuesdays, starting at 6 p.m.

“Part of our mission is to preserve the area’s history,” said Edwards. “This program encourages folks to preserve history at the family level.”

Edwards said the museum organizes the genealogy program in conjunction with the Surry County Genealogy Society. The program has been in existence for more than a decade.

“Generally, we get a really nice group of folks,” said Edwards, noting turnout for the event varies from year to year.

The cost is $5 per person, per class, but members of the museum can participate for free.

According to Edwards, the genealogy program offers all the basics one must know to begin researching the history behind his or her family.

Those who take part won’t spend all of their time at the museum, explained Edwards. As part of the learning process, participants travel to the Surry County Register of Deeds office and Surry Community College to perform research.

Edwards said the program is a fun learning adventure which is bound to shed some light on a person’s ancestry.

No registration for the event is necessary, but those wanting additional information may contact the museum at 786-4478.

Read-in

On Wednesday the museum has scheduled an event which is tied to Black History Month.

Edwards said an African-American read-in will begin at the museum at noon. The event is sponsored by the Plaid Cloth Literary Society.

“They get together and do public readings of African-American literature,” explained Edwards.

He noted the museum has hosted the event for about five years. It is offered free of charge, though donations are always accepted and appreciated.

By Andy Winemiller awinemiller@mtairynews.com

Andy is a staff writer and may be reached at 415-4698.

Andy is a staff writer and may be reached at 415-4698.