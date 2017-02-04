eBook resources just for kids now available

A first of its kind statewide eBook consortium specifically for children has launched recently.

The North Carolina Public Library Directors Association together with OverDrive and the state of North Carolina have created a new digital resource sharing service for kids’ pre-K through fourth grade, NC Kids Digital Library. More than 3,700 eBooks, audiobooks, videos and Read-Alongs are now available to younger readers through 85 regional, county and municipal libraries in North Carolina through OverDrive’s digital reading platform. These materials are instantly available for every child, at home and everywhere.

The NC Kids Digital Library was launched in January. It includes:

• A collection of 3029 eBooks, 689 audiobooks and 37 streaming videos on a custom website, https://nckids.overdrive.com/ or through the OverDrive app

• 300 titles are available with simultaneous access, available anytime with no wait lists

• All titles can be accessed via the app on all major computers and devices, including iOS®, Android™, Chromebook™ and Kindle® (U.S. only).

• Easy, secure access. All that’s needed to get started is a library card

For information on how to access the library, call any local Northwestern Regional Library branch — including Mount Airy — or visit the website at www.nwrl.org.