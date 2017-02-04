Local NAACP traveling to state capitol

The Surry County chapter of the NAACP will soon head to Raleigh to take part in a march.

According to Faye Carter, the chapter’s president, the local NAACP chapter is reaching out to people who would like to take part in a Moral March and an HKonJ People’s Assembly in the state capitol on Feb. 11.

HKonJ is an acronym for Historic Thousands on Jones Street, where the state capitol building is located.

“The Moral March on Raleigh is an event led by the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II and the North Carolina NAACP in collaboration with over 200 social justice organizations, non-profits, faith centers and members of the Divine Nine,” explains a press release regarding the event.

“Tens of thousands of people will come from across North Carolina and the country to attend this important event.”

The release also cites the themes for the march, which include standing against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, “the legislative tyranny of our extremist-led General Assembly,” “racist and unconstitutional gerrymandering” of legislative districts and “the anti-family, anti-worker and anti-LGBTQ Hate Bill 2.”

The final theme of the march is “standing against the extremism and lies of Trumpism.”

“They have undermined our democracy and democratic institutions by making regressive federal appointments and inviting white nationalists into the White House,” explains the statement. “They have demonized our immigrant and Muslim brothers and sisters by building a wall on our Mexican border, pushing through an executive order which effectively bans many refugees and Muslims from our country and blaming Latinos for voter fraud that does not exist.”

People will begin to gather at the corner of Wilmington and Shaw Streets near Shaw University in Raleigh at 8:30 a.m., and the program is set to begin at 9 a.m., said Carter.

Carter said those traveling from Surry County will likely meet on the morning of Feb. 11 at the Mayberry Mall. They will travel as a group to Winston-Salem, where they will board a bus they are sharing with the Winston-Salem NAACP chapter.

Carter did not have any further details regarding travel plans, and she is asking that any individuals interested in making the trip call her by Wednesday so the plans can be formulated.

She may be reached at 429-0324.

By Andy Winemiller awinemiller@mtairynews.com

