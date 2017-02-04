Three area students honored for academic achievement

Several local students were recently honored for academic achievement by being named to various honor groups at their respective school.

At Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, Maddison Widener, a freshman majoring in marketing, from Mount Airy, was named to the fall 2016 Dean’s List.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, freshmen must earn a 3.25 grade point average, and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 grade point average.

At Norwich University, in Northfield, Vermont, Victoria Lynn Olchowoj of Dobson and Maria Isabel Trejo of Elkin were each named to the school’s Dean’s List. The school did not supply the criteria for being named to the Dean’s List.