The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County.

• Johnny M. Mullen, 71, and Sharon L. Smitherman, 62, of Mount Airy. Issued Jan. 26.

• James M. Rippey, 48, and Cheryl A. Ledford, 49, of Mount Airy. Issued Jan. 26.

• Rosalino Duarte, 34, and Maribel Ponce-Lugo, 23, of Dobson. Issued Jan. 26.

• David A. Beaver, 53, and Janice A. Petrimoulx, 58, of Mount Airy. Issued Jan. 27.

• Mauricio Garcia Villegas, 31, and Kimberly M. Ferguson, 31, of Elkin. Issued Jan. 30.

• Daniel H. Palfreeman, 65, and Cassandra L. Palfreeman, 61, of Mount Airy. Issued Jan. 30.

• Edward C. Bowman, 24, of Pilot Mountain, and Sebrena R. O’Dell, 19, of Pilot Mountain. Issued Feb. 1.

