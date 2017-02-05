The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County.
• Johnny M. Mullen, 71, and Sharon L. Smitherman, 62, of Mount Airy. Issued Jan. 26.
• James M. Rippey, 48, and Cheryl A. Ledford, 49, of Mount Airy. Issued Jan. 26.
• Rosalino Duarte, 34, and Maribel Ponce-Lugo, 23, of Dobson. Issued Jan. 26.
• David A. Beaver, 53, and Janice A. Petrimoulx, 58, of Mount Airy. Issued Jan. 27.
• Mauricio Garcia Villegas, 31, and Kimberly M. Ferguson, 31, of Elkin. Issued Jan. 30.
• Daniel H. Palfreeman, 65, and Cassandra L. Palfreeman, 61, of Mount Airy. Issued Jan. 30.
• Edward C. Bowman, 24, of Pilot Mountain, and Sebrena R. O’Dell, 19, of Pilot Mountain. Issued Feb. 1.
Reach Andy at 415-4698.