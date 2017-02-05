Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Jackie Dean Wilmoth, 42, a white male who is wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for seven counts felony larceny, possess stolen goods and breaking and entering, felony possess schedule II and VI controlled substances and use/possess drug paraphernalia;

• Terry Wayne Whitaker, 38, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny;

• Christy Kay Conley, 34, a white female who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny;

• Tony Randall Mayes, 55, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny;

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 386-9742.

*****

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Joseph Odell Spencer, a white male, 43, who is wanted on a charge of felony failing to report address change by sex offender;

• Amber Rose Spainhour, a white female, 29, who is wanted on a charge of felony larceny of a motor vehicle and larceny;

• Richard L. Collins, a white male, 36, who is wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support;

• Zachary Vanquil Goins, a black male, 28, who is wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.