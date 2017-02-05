Local man opens investment firm

A local face in investment management launched his own business recently.

W. Skyler Harrison opened Turret Investment Management in December. Harrison was previously affiliated with C.B. Capital Investment Group in Mount Airy, an affiliate of Capital Bank.

According to Harrison, his clients will benefit from his years of experience in wholesale distribution, as a broker and dealer, and in retail investment. He’s committed to ensuring those clients are educated in their investment options, receive sound advice and obtain a high level of customer service.

Harrison also specializes in retirement planning, wealth transfer, income generation and investing life insurance proceeds to help ensure a legacy that lasts for generations to come, according to a written statement provided by Harrison. His years of investment management experience allows him to tailor investment portfolios that seek to specifically pair investment strategies with the needs of clients.

New Department of Labor fiduciary standards expected to require advisor compliance by April 10 are set to affect trillions of dollars in retirement assets, Harrison stated, so investors should seek the right sort of advice when making decisions regarding their financial futures.

“It is important that clients have an advisor who understands the upcoming rule changes, how it will affect a client’s retirement accounts and an advisor who puts the client’s interests first,” said Harrison. “Turret Investment Management was founded with those exact principles in mind.”

Turret Investment Management is located at 136 Moore Ave., Suite 100 in Mount Airy. More information can be found at www.TurretIM.com or by calling Turret Investment Management at 336-355-1740.

