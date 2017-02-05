WPAQ celebrates birthday

Nearly 70 years ago, Ralph Epperson started broadcasting old-time music in Mount Airy. His son and WPAQ radio station carry on the tradition to this day.

The station made its first broadcast on Feb. 2, 1948, and Saturday evening the radio station celebrated its 69th birthday in traditional fashion — with a free bluegrass and old-time music concert.

Many in the packed Earle Theatre took the opportunity to hit the dance floor, and the celebration was also live-streaming around the world via the station’s website.

Absent in the beginning of the concert was Kelly Epperson, owner of the station and son of Ralph Epperson, but the show went on.

WPAQ disc jockey Tim Frye explained Epperson had been broadcasting at the station. He was on his way but asked Frye to stand in so as not to hold up the show, which began at 6 p.m.

Frye explained while the decades, a century and even a millennium has changed, little has changed at WPAQ. The station is still broadcasting the same bluegrass and old-time music Ralph Epperson helped make famous.

“We have to thank Kelly (Epperson) and his wife for keeping things going just the way they always have been,” said Frye.

Frye also noted little has changed at the radio station’s location on Springs Road. Fans are welcomed to tour the facility, as it has become a bit of a destination for bluegrass and old-time music enthusiasts.

After naming a long list of event sponsors, he turned things over to the Zephyr Lightning Bolts, telling the crowd that gathered, “There’s plenty of room to dance up here.”

Later, Frye explained he had missed out on two prior birthday celebrations. The station and he had been nominated for bluegrass awards, and he had to travel to Nashville. However, little changed in the couple of years he missed the celebration.

“A normal crowd is a full theater,” remarked Frye.

And full it was. No seats were available on the main level of the Earle, and the balcony nearly reached its capacity. The lobby filled with local faces in bluegrass and old-time music who mingled among each other.

Surry Arts Council director Tanya Jones said the Earle has played host to the event for at least the past two decades, and she too has come to expect a full house.

“There are a lot of fans of old-time music, and there are even more fans of free old-time music,” explained Jones, adding WPAQ does a lot to promote the event.

Jones mentioned people begin jockeying for position in the theater early in the day, hoping to retain a good seat for the event.

“People start putting stuff in seats to save them at the Merry-Go-Round,” said Jones, citing a weekly program which occurs every Saturday at 11 a.m.

Though the Zephyr Lightning Bolts provided the first performance of the evening, which began promptly at 6 p.m., they weren’t the only show of the night. Rich in Tradition, Mickey Galyean and Cullen’s Bridge, The Slate Mountain Ramblers, The Country Boys and The Nunn Brothers also took to the stage during the four-hour event.

Kelly Epperson was not available for comment Saturday evening. However, in an interview prior to the event he made it a point to thank the station’s fans.

“I can’t thank the listeners and the musicians enough — we’ve made it this far because of them and their support,” said Epperson. “They’ve gone out of their way to make sure WPAQ is continuing and furthering the dream of my father, Ralph Epperson,”

The station has stayed true to the path Ralph Epperson set for it, incorporating a large amount of live performances in its programming and providing a “stage” for local musicians to promote their music.

Kelly Epperson noted his father would be proud the tradition he started continues in 2017.

“I know he would be pleased,” Kelly Epperson said Tuesday. “He’d definitely have a grin on his face.”

