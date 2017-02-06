Submissions to the community calendar need to be in writing and arrive or be brought into The Mount Airy News office by 5 p.m. Tuesday for the event to be in Sunday’s newspaper. The calendar runs each Sunday. Be sure to include the full name and address of the event; the time, day and date of the event; and a contact phone number in case our staff has any questions. Information may be mailed to: The Mount Airy News, 319 N. Renfro St., Mount Airy, NC 27030; faxed to 789-2816; or emailed to bcolvard@civitasmedia.com.

Feb. 6

• Mount Airy Community Blood Drive, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy, from 1:30 – 6 p.m. For an appointment, call 336-786-4183.

Feb. 7

• Haymore Baptist Church Blood Drive, 319 Rockford Street, Mount Airy, from 2:30 – 7 p.m. For an appointment, call 336-816-6280.

• Beginners Genealogy Classes, Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 6-8p.m. This course, taught by local genealogist Esther Johnson, will be a five-part series designed for the individual who is interested in researching his/her family tree. The classes will be held on Tuesdays February 7, 14, 21, 28 and March 7. Visits to the Surry County Register of Deeds office and the Carlos Surratt Genealogy Room at Surry Community College are included. Each class is $5 per person, free to Museum members.

Feb. 8

• Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification Training will be held at the Extension Center, Surry Center, in Dobson from 1 – 3 p.m. Training is for private pesticide applicators who need “V” category for recertification. Applicators will receive 2 hours after participating. Private pesticide applicators have their license to be able to buy and apply restricted use pesticides to control insects, diseases, weeds or other pests in their production operations.

Feb. 10

• Black History Month Celebration: 7 p.m. free at Andy Griffith Playhouse.

• Fourth Annual Foothills Specialty Crop Growers Round Table. An informational meeting to discuss various topics related to specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables and vineyard crop production, innovations and new technology at The Pilot Center of Surry Community College, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain, from 12:30– 5 p.m. For more information, call Surry County Cooperative Extension at 336-401-8025

• Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, African American Read-In. The 7th annual African-American Read-In hosted by the Plaid Cloth Literary Society will be held at 12 noon in the 2nd floor conference room of the Museum. To participate, one needs only to select works written by an African-American and be prepared to read a poem or an excerpt from a book. Listeners are also welcome.

Feb. 11

• Flat Rock Ruritan Club, 1070 Linville Road, Mount Airy, is having a Valentine’s Dance from 7-10 p.m. featuring the band Sounds from Now and Then. $6. per person. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go toward community service projects. For more information, please contact Vicki Scearce, secretary, at 336-401-1156 or Janice King, treasurer, at 336-325-6049.

Feb. 12

• Surry Storm girls basketball tryouts at Mount Airy High School. 2nd-5th grades 1:30-3 p.m. 6th-8th grades 3-4:30 p.m. Contact Alan Hiatt at 336-399-3451 hiattalan@yahoo.com

• Bannertown Baptist Church Blood Drive, 1834 Westfield Road, Mount Airy, from 12:30 – 5 p.m. For an appointment, call 336-789-2505.

Feb. 16

• Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification Training will be held at the Extension Center, Surry Center, in Dobson from 6 – 8 p.m. Training is for private pesticide applicators who need “V” category for recertification. Applicators will receive 2 hours after participating. Private pesticide applicators have their license to be able to buy and apply restricted use pesticides to control insects, diseases, weeds or other pests in their production operation.

Feb. 17

• Jerry Douglas presents The Earls of Leicester; tickets $55/$50/$35, at the Historic Earle Theatre.

• Mount Airy High School Blood Drive, 1011 North South Street, Mount Airy, from 8:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. For an appointment, call 336-789-5147.

Feb. 18

• Travis Frye and Blue Mountain and The Marshall Brothers: 7:30 p.m. $7 or Season Pass at Historic Earle Theatre.

• Dance! Dance! Dance! at Holly Springs Ruritan Club, 1348 Reeves Mill Road, Mount Airy, at 7:30 p.m. Admission: $6. Live Band “Too Young Too Old” – Old time music. Food will be available. Everyone welcome. All proceeds go to help the community. For more info, call 336-325-5052.

• Group Breastfeeding Classes at 1633 N. Bridge St., Elkin, 3-5 p.m. Hosted by Meredith Comer LPN, CLC. Join us as we learn the basics of breastfeeding, the many benefits of breastmilk, how to properly use a breast pump. Register online today to reserve your spot for class @www.facebook com/Meredith Comer LPN, CLC. Light refreshments will be served, one lucky mom will win our door prize, a gift basket full of breastfeeding related items. Contact 336-469-7357 or mpcclc76@gmail.com for more information.

• Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies exhibit at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History opens at 10am. Take a rare and exciting look at the life of dinosaurs through their eggs, nests, and young. This colorful, hands-on, interactive exhibit gives visitors a chance to see and learn about an amazing collection of real dinosaur eggs. These eggs come from all over the globe and from each of the major herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaur groups. Children can dig for eggs, dress up like a parent dinosaur to brood their nest and feel the texture of dinosaur eggs. Babies grow fast so make sure you catch them while they are here from Feb. 18 through May 28, 2017. Regular Museum admission is charged.

Feb. 22

• Surry Community College Blood Drive, 630 South Main Street, Dobson, from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. For an appointment, call 336-386-3530.

Feb. 26

• Holy Cross Missionary Baptist Church Blood Drive, 344 York Road, Mount Airy, from 12:30 – 5 p.m. For an appointment, call 336-406-3742.

Feb. 28

• Franklin Elementary School Blood Drive, 727 South Franklin Road, Mount Airy, from 1 – 5:30 p.m. For an appointment, call 336-786-2459.

• White Plains Christian School Blood Drive, 609 Old Hwy 601, Mount Airy, from 2:30 – 7 p.m. For an appointment, call 336-786-9585.

Feb. 24

• Surry Arts Council fundraiser: Arts Ball featuring Band of Oz: 6 p.m. $75 for tickets. Includes seated dinner, live music and dancing featuring Band of Oz, silent and live auction.

March 4

• Bingo at Flat Rock Ruritan Club, 1070 Linville Road, Mount Airy. Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. Refreshments available. Door prizes. Proceeds go toward community service projects. For more information, please contact Vicki Scearce, secretary, at 336-401-1156 or Janice King, treasurer, at 336-325-6049.

Apr. 30

• The Genealogical Society of Rockingham and Stokes Counties, NC will hold its Spring Swap Meet from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Francisco Community Building, 7104 NC Highway 89 West, Westfield, NC. Tables will be set up in the meeting room so you can spread out your genealogical materials to share. There will be a printer available for a nominal fee to make a copy of your discoveries. There will be food available – but please feel free to bring your favorite dish, too, to help out. This location does not have restaurants nearby. There is no fee charged for attendance. Just come and join us for a fun day of swapping genealogy information.

Ongoing music events

• Friday Night Jam, Lambsburg Community Center, Lambsburg, VA, every Friday from 7-10 p.m. Food, Music, Fellowship. Musicians needed. Please call. For more info, call 336-648-2078.

• The Lowgap Community Center hosts a jam session the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.

• Jam sessions will be held every Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat, VA. Jammers of all skill levels are invited to attend. Enjoy a night of fun, food, friends and fellowship while hearing bluegrass, old-time, country and gospel music. Admission is free. For more information, call Mary Dellenback Hill at (276) 251-9906.

• The Beulah Ruritan Club hosts bands most Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. For more information on the music schedule and activities of the club, visit the group’s Facebook page, Beulah Ruritan Club.

• Voice of the Blue Ridge is held every third Saturday at the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 or free with a SAC Season Pass and children 12 and younger free. For more information, contact the Surry Arts Council at 786-7998.

• The Surry Arts Council presents Rhythmic Expression Clogging Company with Samantha Wilhelmi every Tuesday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. The classes will take place at the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, 218 Rockford St. The classes are for all skill levels and ages and cost $25 per month. For more information, call the Surry Arts Council at 786-7998 or visit the website at www.surryarts.org.

• Free fiddle and guitar lessons for youth at the Historic Earle Theatre in Downtown Mount Airy, starting at 5:30 p.m. No registration required. Open to the public. Instruments are provided. Stay after for the free jam session at 7.

• Free old-time and bluegrass jam session at the Historic Earle Theatre in Downtown Mount Airy, every Thursday at 7 p.m. Open to the public. Bring an instrument and join in, flat foot dance, or just sit and enjoy the music.

• Community Drum Circle each Sunday at 3 p.m. Central Park in King, NC. Open to everyone. No experience necessary. Extra drums are available for use. No alcohol please. Weather update or additional info can be found on Facebook. Search Pinnacle Drum Circle email: pinnacledrumcircle@yahoo.com or phone 336-368-3866

Ongoing kids activities

• The Dobson Community Library, 113 S. Crutchfield St., has story time each Wednesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. They read a book, do a craft, color, sing and dance and have fun while learning. Those attending should feel free to stay longer and play with the toys and children’s computer.

• Mrs. Rana leads preschool storytimes at the Mount Airy Public Library. On Thursday, at 9:30 a.m., join us for our Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months. We meet on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2 and 3 year olds, and on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 4 and 5 year olds.

• Storybook Museum is held at 10:30 a.m. on the first Friday of every month at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., for fun and fantasy as it explores history and nature through books, activities and more. This free program is intended for preschool-age children. For more information, call 786-4478 or access www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

• The Magic Tree House Book Club for kids meets at the Mount Airy Public Library on Wednesdays, at 4 p.m. Mrs. Rana will lead the kids in reading books and doing activities from the beloved series by Mary Pope Osborne.

• Pajama Storytime takes place at the Mount Airy Public Library each Thursday night at 7 p.m. The kids are welcome to wear their pajamas, and bring their cuddle toys. We’ll hear a couple of stories, and do an activity that goes with the story.

Support Groups

• Monthly Dementia Caregiver Support Group at Ridgecrest Senior Living, Mount Airy. First Tuesday of every month from 10-11 a.m. R.S.V.P. 336-786-9100.

• Granite City Al-Anon Family Group meets Sunday and Thursday from 8 — 9 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 1909 N. Main St., Mount Airy, NC.

• Pilot Peace Al-Anon Family Group meets Tuesday 7 — 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 202 S. Stephens St., Pilot Mountain.

• Finding Your Way after the Suicide of a Loved one at Mount Airy Public Library every third Monday at 2 p.m. For more information, contact Stacie Adams, Bereavement Coordinator for Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, at 336-789-2922 or sadams@mtnvalleyhospice.org

• The 2012 Twelve Oaks Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the third Tuesday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. for the public at Twelve Oaks in Mount Airy. Call 786-1130 for more information.

• The Mountain Valley Hospice Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Mountain Valley Hospice main office, 401 Technology Lane in Mount Airy. Call (336) 789-2922 for more information, ask for Allison Hemrick, Community Outreach Specialist, Ext. 1030.

• Mother’s Community Connection is for parents with concerns in education, discipline and family fun. Learn about nutrition, healthy living, raising a family on a budget and more. Group sessions are held every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Surry SCAN. For more information, call Heather Hunter at 789-0111 ext. 221.

• Meetings will be held each Thursday at Bojangles from 6 to 8 p.m. for those healing from a broken marriage.

• S.M.I.L.E. (Senior Monthly Informative Luncheon Event) is a covered-dish luncheon, followed by a brief learning information session, games (such as bingo) and activities. It is a time of fellowship for all. It is held the second Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at the Pilot Mountain Senior Center and the third Thursday of each month at noon at the Surry County Senior Center, Mount Airy. Call the Senior Center at 786-6155, ext. 225, with questions.

• The Lupus Foundation of America, North Carolina Chapter, holds a support group the first Saturday of each month, from 10:30 a.m. until noon, at Reeves Community Center, Room 102,113 South Renfro Street in Mount Airy. The meetins are free and drop-ins are welcome. Contact the LFANC at info@lupusnc.org or at 877-849-8271, ext. 2 for more information.

• Central United Methodist Church, Mount Airy, holds Granite City Al-Anon Family Group every Sunday and Thursday, 8 p.m.

Ongoing veterans events

• VFW Post 2019 will meet the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Veterans Park.

• The Claude E. Hooker VFW Post 2019 Ladies Auxiliary will meet the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Veterans Park.

• The Marine Corps League of Surry County Detachment 1322 meets the second Tuesday of each month at First Baptist Church of Mount Airy at 7 p.m. All former Marines and FMF Navy corpsmen/chaplains are welcome. Call Bob King at 719-2250 for more information.

• Mount Airy American Legion Post 123 and Ladies Auxiliary meets the second Tuesday of each month. Refreshments are served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. For more information, call 755-3100.

• Disabled American Veterans holds monthly meetings every third Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the DAV office, 767 W. Lebanon St., Mount Airy, at Veterans Park. For more information, call 789-0328.

• The American Legion Riders have monthly meetings the last Tuesday of each month at Veterans Park. For more information, call Gary Willard at 345-7388.

• Pilot Mountain VFW and Ladies Auxiliary members meet the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the VFW Post Home on N.C. 268. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and is followed by finger food.

• The DAV and Auxiliary meet every third Tuesday of the month at the Chapter House in Veterans Park in Mount Air. The meal starts at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

• Sons of American Legion meet fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Club/political meetings

• Mount Airy Lady Lions Club’s annual fundraiser for scholarships to Surry Community College is a triple cash “give away” for a $1 donation per ticket. Donations and tickets can be obtained from any Lady Lion member or from Woodruff Accounting Agency, 1600 S. Andy Griffith Pkwy., Mount Airy or call 336-786-8549.

• The N.A.A.C.P. meets on the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at J.J. Jones Resource Center, Jones School Road. Everyone is invited.

• The Surry County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the North Carolina Cooperative Extension office in Dobson. For more information, call 352-5751.

• The Siloam Extension and Community Association Club meets the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Siloam Baptist Church for a program and fellowship. For more information, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 401-8025.

• The Busy Bee Extension and Community Association Club meets the first Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. for a program and fellowship. For more information, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 401-8025.

• The Surry County Republican Party meets the first Tuesday of each month. For more information regarding location or specifics of each meeting, refer to the group’s website at www.surrycountygop.com.

• The Salem Fork Extension and Community Association Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. at Sue’s Restaurant in Dobson for a program and fellowship. For more information, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 401-8025.

• The White Sulphur Springs Extension and Community Association Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. at the North Main Church of Christ for a program and fellowship. For more information, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 401-8025.

• The Beulah Extension and Community Association Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Beulah Ruritan Building for a program and fellowship. For more information, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 401-8025.

• The Photography Club meets on the third Tuesday of every month. Each meeting will have a brief presentation, addressing areas in which the group members have expressed an interest. Following the discussion, there will be an opportunity for questions on the presentation or other topics. There also will be time to show photographs. Email to be placed on the email list for meeting information and topics, Robert Merritt at merritt.rob@gmail.com or Hobart Jones at summersetva@aol.com, or call Hobart Jones at 710-0139. Meetings take place in the downstairs classroom of the Andy Griffith Playhouse at 7 p.m.

• The J.E.B. Stuart Camp 1598 Sons of Confederate Veterans meets the fourth Tuesday of each month with dinner at 6 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m. at the Lantern Restaurant in Dobson. Programs are related to the war between the States and are geared toward historical preservation. For more information, call Gary Snow at 756-0620.

• The Plaid Cloth Literary Society meets every second Wednesday of the month at noon to share the love of reading in the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History on the second floor in the library. Light refreshments are served. Call the museum at 786-4478 for more information.

• Copeland Seniors meet the second Wednesday of each month at the Copeland Ruritan Building, across from Copeland School, at 10:30 a.m. followed by a covered-dish meal.

• The Dobson Early Birds Extension and Community Association Club meets the third Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. for a program and fellowship. For more information, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 401-8025.

• The Kiwanis Club of Mount Airy meets the first and third Thursday of the month at RidgeCrest Retirement and Assisted Living Community, 1000 Ridgecrest Lane, Mount Airy. The meal starts at 5:30 p.m., with meeting at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Bruce Arnold, president, at 719-0063.

• New MOMS (Mothers of Many Seasons) Ministry, open to area ladies and their children, starts Thursday. The group meets the first and third Thursdays monthly from 9 to 11 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church, 430 Rockford Road, Dobson. For more information, contact momsministrysbc@gmail.com or 374-4419.

• The Pilot Mountain Achievers Extension and Community Association Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at the Armfield Civic Center for a program and fellowship. For more information, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 401-8025.

• The Wings of Glory Christian Bikers Ministry will meet the first Friday night of each month at the Lantern in Dobson at 6 p.m. For more information, call Tommy Freeman at 648-1566.

• Mount Airy Lions Club meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month at Golden Corral in Mount Airy. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Ongoing events

• Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Mount Airy Public Library. We supply coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but you are welcome to bring your own supplies, if you’d rather. We play relaxing music, you’ll meet new friends.

• Track your genealogy at the Mount Airy Public Library Wednesday afternoons, at 4 p.m. Stop by the front desk to ask for help in beginning your search and to receive to help getting started using ancestry.com. .

• Cana Helping Hands located on Flower Gap Road beside old Cana Rescue Squad is accepting donations to help families in the community throughout the year and with toys for children at Christmas. Items needed include canned food, clothing, non-perishable items, household items and toys. Open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Contact Sherry Sechrest at 276-733-0062 or 276-733-1207 with questions.

• The Community Book Club of the Mount Airy Public Library meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

• A Basic Spanish Class for adults is offered at the Mount Airy Public Library on Monday afternoons at 5 p.m.

• Free 10 a.m. Tai Chi Class at the Mount Airy Public Library on Rockford Street. This event is held every Friday.

• Surry County Genealogical Association meets the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Teaching Auditorium of Surry Community College in Dobson.

• The Twin County Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1426 holds its monthly meeting on the second Saturday of each month at Twin County Airport. They meet in the TCA Hangar at 10 a.m. All people who are interested in helping young people learn about aviation are welcome to attend. Yearly projects are the free airplane flights at the yearly Young Eagles’ Rallies. Also, the Chapter sends a deserving student to an aviation camp each year through the Emily Gile/Bob Steele Scholarship fund. Donations are always welcome and are tax deductible. For further information, call 919-623-7423.

• Free Pilates classes are offered Thursdays at 4 p.m. at Jones Resource Center. For more information, email creech.sherry@yahoo.com.

• Dobson Church of God hosts quilting classes each Tuesday at 6 p.m. There is no charge. For more information, call 374-3248.

• The Lambsburg Community Center will host GED classes on Tuesday and Thursday evenings with Sandra Sharp. All students are eligible to attend no matter where they live. For more information, call Sandra Sharp at (276) 236-9221 and Phillip Berrier at 648-2078. (The class will be only be taught if there is enough interest.)

• The Lambsburg Community Center holds monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

• American Legion Post 123 will have bingo on Thursdays at Veterans Memorial Park. Doors open at 5 p.m. Early bird games start at 6 p.m. The grill will be open and will have hamburgers, hot dogs, snacks and drinks for sale.

• The Dan River Farmers Market, Dan River Park, Ararat, Va., will be held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

• The BNI Platinum Producers of Mount Airy meet each Wednesday at the Hampton Inn of Mount Airy in the Bunker Room from 8:30-10 a.m. BNI teaches people how to grow their business through effective networking that results in business referrals. Visitors are welcome. For more information, contact President Pam Morgan at 336-368-5204 or at MORGANP2@nationwide.com