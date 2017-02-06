SCC workshops aimed at helping jobless

Surry Community College will be offering the following free workshops for unemployed and underemployed workers in February. No advance registration is required.

Creating an Impressive Resume will be offered on Feb. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center, 541 West Pine St., Mount Airy. Create an impressive resume and cover letter that will get you noticed. Learn resume dos and don’ts, how to address background and work history issues, and tips specific for navigating the online application process. Receive assistance with creating resumes and cover letters in the NCWorks database.

All Things NCWorks will be offered on Feb. 7 and Feb. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin. Put North Carolina’s job listing website to work for you. Find out your job interests, create resumes and cover letters, access free online skills training, search for jobs in every county in N.C., discover employment and wage data and gain valuable information from this website that is much more than a list of jobs.

Totally Responsible Person Program will be offered Feb. 7 and Feb. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Goodwill Career Connections in Elkin. This program includes topics such as choosing to take charge and stay positive, becoming a “Totally Responsible Person” and creating an action plan to being the best you. Call (336) 526-2144 for more information.

#UsingSocialMedia and Networking as Job Search Tools will be offered on Feb. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center in Mount Airy. Participants can learn how to expand their work search efforts to include social media and networking. Learn the dos and don’ts of social media, the best ways to utilize online job search engines, and how to use social media sites like LinkedIn to discover job opportunities. Improve networking skills and learn to use NCWorks Virtual Recruiter and Job Search features in the most beneficial ways at this workshop.

In Transition… will be offered on Feb. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center in Mount Airy. This class is for those currently in professional transition whether seeking something new after the loss of a long-term job, looking to make a career change, or reentering the workforce after a period of absence. Learn how to seek employment in today’s job market and meet employers’ expectations. Use NCWorks Alison to discover types of jobs that interest you, search and apply for jobs, and create resumes. Discover training opportunities, useful job search tools, interview tips, and how to keep a job once hired.

Dynamic Interview Techniques will be offered on Feb. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center in Mount Airy. Learn the ins and outs of the interview process from preparing beforehand to what you should do after. Gain valuable insight on popular interview questions, what a potential employer cannot ask, what to wear to an interview, and how to address questions related to having a criminal record, age, and other barriers to employment.

For information about any of the human resources development workshops, contact Forrest Lineberry at (336) 386-3244 or lineberryf@surry.edu.