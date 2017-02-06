Primland Resort wins two awards

MEADOWS Of DAN —That shadow seen by “Punxsutawney Phil” on February 2 could have been cast by a flurry of honors bestowed on Primland. Shortly before the end of January, TripAdvisor ranked the woodland destination as twelfth best in the United States. This was followed Thursday by Primland being named by U.S. News & World Report the Number 10 Best Hotel in the United States and the Number 1 Best Hotel in Virginia.

“We are thrilled to have Primland recognized as one of the best hotels in the United States by both Trip Advisor and U.S. News & World Report,” said Primland Vice President Steve Helms. ” As we continue into 2017, we look forward to maintaining this high standard by providing Primland’s signature brand of hospitality for all who visit!”

Information supplied by Primland describes the firm as ” the ultimate natural retreat,” featuring a diverse and immersive menu of indoor outdoor activities (ongoing through the winter months) including a “world-class driven hunting experience,” award-winning golf, refined farm-inspired dining, an Observatory Dome, a destination spa (which blends American Indian healing and the finest European spa rituals). Evening activities could include a moonshine tasting, southern-style buffet or fire-side s’mores and craft cocktails hand-crafted on-property

Guests may participate in activites including tree climbing, shooting clays, archery and tomahawk throwing. Activities are geared to varied skill levels, with the on-site team available to show novices and experts alike all the resort has to offer.

The Lodge at Primland houses all public spaces and features 26 guest rooms and suites with sweeping views of the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains. More Secluded experiences, are also offered through chalet-style suites, cottages, tree houses and homes including the newly debuted two-story “Pinnacle Cottages.”

The Resort covers 12,000-acres. For more information about Primland visit www.primland.com or call 866-960-7746.

This is an aerial view of Primland. Shortly before the end of January, TripAdvisor ranked it twelfth best in the United States. This was followed Thursday by Primland being named by U.S. News & World Report the Number 10 Best Hotel in the United States and the Number one Best Hotel in Virginia. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TCN020817Primland1.jpg This is an aerial view of Primland. Shortly before the end of January, TripAdvisor ranked it twelfth best in the United States. This was followed Thursday by Primland being named by U.S. News & World Report the Number 10 Best Hotel in the United States and the Number one Best Hotel in Virginia. One of the more secluded residential units at Primland. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TCN020817Primland2.jpg One of the more secluded residential units at Primland.