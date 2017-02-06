Property transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However, a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington D.C. to Blaine Montgomery. 6.25 acres in Surry County. $0

• Teresa and Lane Beshears to Joshua A. Casstevens and Jonathan L. Harrell. Two lots in Mount Airy. $20

• Sharon L. Sullivan to Benny and Velda Haynes. Lot in Stoney Ridge Acres in Shoals. $390

• Estate of Ava Simmons Flinchum to Kathy and Roy Flinchum. 30.3 acres in Pilot Mountain. $0

• Estate of Ava Simmons Flinchum to Judy and Elton Crutchfield. 5.4 acres in Pilot Mountain. $0

• Nationstar Mortgage, LLC to Jonathan T. Waddell. Lot in the Stonehenge Development. $219

• Jenna and Travis Grey to Guadalupe Castillo. 3.57 acres in Mount Airy. $490

• Charlie C. Casey Jr. to David Locke Rowe. 3.831 acres in Mount Airy. $202

• Chad and Jeana Lewis to Francisco Juarez Cruz. One acre in Siloam Township. $120

• Jimmie J. Whitaker Revocable Trust to Brian G. Jones. 34.13 acres in Shoals. $0

• Kenneth and Teresa Branch, Gary Key and Greg and Lynn Quesinberry to Alan T. Horton. 2.99 acres in Mount Airy. $28

• Brenda Jones Peele to Maria Guadalupe Nieto. Tract in Dobson. $154

• Amy C. Euliss to Dean and Tina Bunn. 0.639 acres in Elkin. $330

• Bich N. Van to Hue X. Trinh. Tract in Elkin. $0

• Isidro Gomez and Laura Alonso to Brason Properties, LLC. Lot in the Town and Country Woods Development. $131

• Brian and Kimberly Wilhite to James W. Partin. Tract in Surry County. $30

• Brian and Kimberly Wilhite to James W. Partin. Two tracts in Surry County. $20

• Ray, Sandra, Tommy and Rita Francis to the Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation. One acre in Longhill Township. $200

• Jennifer and Randy McBride to Jessie E. Smith. 0.7 acres in Stewarts Creek Township. $140

• Red FDS, LLC to FD Retail Properties, LLC. 1.357 acres in Surry County. $2,287

• Justin and Shaina Puckett to William and Angela Puckett. 0.62 acres in Mount Airy. $0

• Kenneth and Joanne Kimrey to Joseph and Kristy Gullak. Two tracts in Elkin. $82

• Georgia Stapf to Heather and Rusty Quesinberry. 0.36 acres in Elkin. $290

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington D.C. to Christopher and Courtney Ayers. Tract in Mount Airy. $0

• Robin and Craig Hamlin to Kent and Dawn Walton. Three acres in Rockford Township. $138

• The Bobby Joe and Sylvia L. Cook Family Living Trust to Daniel and Brenda Lucas. 11.9105 acres in Pilot Mountain. $560

• A. Brian and Christy Stanley to Jake Dockery. Two tracts in Marsh Township. $170

• Niles Property Group, LLC to Premier Property, LLC. Lot in Westover Park. $84

• Premier Property, LLC to Eddie G. Shumate. Lot in Westover Park. $84

• Volenda M. Love to Ronnie and Brenda Duncan. 5.001 acres in Westfield Township. $40

• Geoffrey M. Allard to Rhonda J. Allard. 3.55 acres in Mount Airy. $0

• Randy and Betina Steinberg, Dennis and Ellen Jasmer, Rita and Ruben Huerta and Abelina Torres to Cardinal CT Company Inc. 3.57 acres in Surry County. $2,660

• Sherrie and Joseph Marino to Steven and Misti Collins. Two lots in Dobson. $22

• Richard G. Ripley to Benjamin L. O’Callaghan. 0.468 acres in Elkin. $259

• Richard E. Whitley to Timothy L. Wright and Casey N. Parker. Tract in Mount Airy. $240

• David and Lisa Shinault to Amanda L. Murray and Christopher L. Dean. Lot in Westfield Township. $200

• Kent and Christina Slate to Kent W. Slate and William T. Purdy. Two lots in the Lillian Cooke Estate Subdivision. $0

• Joseph and Hannah Freeman and Jeffrey A. Hawkins to Chase A. Utter. 89.0141 acres in Franklin Township. $190

• James and Margaret Caudill to Craig S. Caudill. 6.249 acres in Bryan Township. $0

• Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to J & T Properties of Surry County, LLC. 10.056 acres in Westfield Township. $0

• Nona and Garland Smith to Brent and Kimberly Jones. Tract in Pilot Mountain. $328

• Greg and Athena Collins to Janet L. Huson. 1.179 acres in Bryan Township. $138

Compiled by Andy Winemiller awinemiller@mtairynews.com

Reach Andy at 415-4698.

Reach Andy at 415-4698.