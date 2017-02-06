Carnival draws crowds to library

More than 100 people gathered at Mount Airy Public Library on Saturday.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday the library hosted a play, and fun and food followed the event.

Angela Llewellyn, who coordinates events at the library, said 21 kids performed in “Frozen Hearts,” a play about winter and Valentine’s Day.

Llewellyn noted the play was a series of small plays, each of which were written by Jane Tesh, a high school student who has been active in the Dewey Decimal Players, the library’s drama group. Llewellyn created a common character to pull the shorter productions together into one hour-long play.

Llewellyn said the kids, who took part in the library’s Young Actors Workshop, practiced every Tuesday evening in January in preparation for the event. The children ranged in age from 7-year-olds Sarah Burney and Ashlene O’Donnell to 18-year-old Olivia Jessup.

More than 100 people showed up to see the production, Llewellyn estimated.

“I set up 80 chairs,” explained Llewellyn. “They were all filled, and people were standing to watch the performance.”

After the play, the library played host to a winter carnival. Children had a chance to eat snacks such as popcorn, cookies and cupcakes and drink hot chocolate, said Llewellyn. They also stayed entertained with nine games and the opportunity to have their faces painted for free by Maria Saldarriaga Osorio, who teaches Spanish at the library.

Kids took part in games such as the peppermint ring toss, penguin bowling and pin the carrot on the snowman.

Llewellyn said Saturday was the first time the library had combined a fun event like the carnival with a play, and given the event’s success, it is something she will likely plan to do again.

It offered a fun activity during a time of year with little to do, said Llewellyn.

“With the holidays, there is so much to do in December,” explained Llewellyn. “Then the activities sort of drop off in January and February.”

Library staff also took the time to display books about winter prominently throughout the library, in hopes a few might catch the eyes of the many youngsters who attended.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Llewellyn. “Hopefully, a lot of books got checked out too.”

William Jones gets his face painted by Maria Saldarriaga Osorio at the Mount Airy Public Library's winter carnival. Sydney Frazier, 3, plays the peppermint ring toss at Saturday's event at the Mount Airy Public Library. A group of kids enjoys hot chocolate and snacks following a play at the library on Saturday. Librarian Pat Gwyn, left, and Angela Llewellyn serve hot chocolate to the crowd at Saturday's winter carnival at the Mount Airy Public Library.

