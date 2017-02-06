Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Lowe’s Seafood 222, 715 Independence Blvd., Mount Airy. Inspected Oct. 25, score 97.5. Violations: 1) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Manual and Mechanical Warewashing Equipment, Chemical Sanitization-Temperature, pH, Concentration and Hardness – P – The sanitizer tested below 200ppm quat in the spray bottle today. Keep all sanitizer prepared to the manufacturer’s specifications. The sanitizer was remade to correct the violation. The ice machine had mold and bacteria build-up on the inside of the cabinet today. Clean the ice machine at a frequency to prevent the growth of mold and bacteria build-up. Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – P – One cutting board had splash build-up on the food contact surface today. All food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch. The cutting board was removed to be cleaned to correct the violation.

2) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C – Clean the handles of the knives and the white meat tray that had build-up on it today.

3) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C – (REPEAT) Clean the floor in the walk in freezer in the high traffic area where build-up has occurred.

McDonald’s 29970, 512 East Atkins St., Dobson. Inspected Oct. 27, score 97. Violations: 1) Hands clean and properly washed: When to Wash – P – An employee handled raw hamburgers and then handled the cooked burger tray without first removing her gloves and washing her hands. Employees must wash their hands between handling raw meat and clean utensils and equipment. The employee sent the trays back to the dish area for cleaning. Washed their hands and put on new gloves to correct the violation.

2) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C – Clean the old labels from containers and container lids. Clean the inside of the syrup cabinet on the soft serve machine.

3) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C – Clean the ice from the door jamb from the walk in cooler to the walk in freezer. Clean the floors under the shelving in the outside storage building.

Riverwood Assisted Living Facility institutional food services, 711 W. Atkins St., Dobson. Inspected Oct. 25, score 98. Violations: 1) Proper date marking and disposition: Ready-To-Eat Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Date Marking – PF — One package of ham was not date marked. It was opened within the last 24 hours, but if the intent is to use the ham after 24 hours have passed, it is best to date the food immediately after opening. After asking the employee to date mark the ham, the date mark was written for 8 days (10/24/16-10/31/16). The date mark must include the date opened as part of the 7 days, so the date mark should have read 10/24/16-10/30/16). Also, applesauce in the reach-in cooler was date marked this way (10/25/16-11/1/16). It should have read 10/25/16-10/31/16). This was corrected immediately by proper date marking. Ready-To-Eat Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Disposition – P — A package of turkey with a discard date of 10/17 was found in the reach-in cooler. It should have been discarded at the end of the day on the 17th. It was discarded to correct this.

2) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — Repair the ceiling where damaged (kitchen). Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the floor under the ice machine. Clean cigarette butts from the can wash/mop sink.

Shikora II, 2133 Rockford St., Suite 900, Mount Airy. Ispected Oct. 26, score 94.5. Violations: 1) Food separated and protected: Packaged and Unpackaged Food-Separation, Packaging, and Segregation – P- Observed raw beef stored above cooked chicken in the sandwich prep unit. Cdi. Pic discarded the cooked chicken and we discussed proper food storage in refrigeration. Food Contact with Equipment and Utensils – P- Observed a bowl stored in a container of raw chicken. Need to use a utensil with a handle to avoid contamination of hands. CDI.

2) Proper cooling time and temperatures: Cooling – P- Rice did not cool within cooling parameters. Rice was cooked the night before and three containers were around 82 f, 100 f and 97 f at the time of inspection. Rice shall cool to 70 degrees f within 2 hours and the rice must cool to 45/41f in an additional 4 hours. Cdi by pic discarding the three containers of rice that did not cool properly overnight.

3) Proper cooling methods used; adequate equipment for temperature control: Cooling Methods – PF- Observed rice in the walk-in cooler at 97 F, 82 F And 100 F That had been prepared the day before. Do not place rice covered in big containers when it is hot in the walk-in cooler. Cool in an ice bath or in shallow containers placed in the walk-in to 70 degrees F In two hours and to 45/41 F In an additional 4 hours. Place uncovered on the top shelf to avoid contamination. CDI. Discarded the three Containers of rice.

4) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C- Replace grill. Grease leaking through a hole in the side of the grill causing grease to build-up on the grill table. Silicone cracks on the new counter top where food particles are building up. Replace/repair chipped shelving in the prep cooler next to the grills. Good Repair and Calibration-Utensils and Temperature and Pressure Measuring Devices – C- Replace the pitted rice cooker insert. Not easy to clean. Replace the ladle who’s handle is in bad repair and hard to clean.

5) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C- Clean shelving. Clean tops of equipment for dust and grease. Clean both grill tables for grease build-up and food particles.

6) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C- Clean floors and walls under and behind equipment. Clean walk-in cooler and freezer floors. Clean floor joints and in corners. Repairing-Premises, Structures, Attachments, and Fixtures-Methods – C- Replace chipped floor tiles. Repair the walk-in cooler and freezer floors where they are starting to rust and corrode.