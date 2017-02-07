Surry Central assistant principal arrested this morning

A high ranking Surry County school official was arrested by authorities this morning and put on suspension shortly thereafter by the school system.

Benjamin L. Baliles, assistant principal at Surry Central High School, was arrested by the Dobson Police Department around 8:30 a.m. this morning, according to a written statement released by Surry County Schools.

He was charged with “various criminal charges including impaired driving, possession of a controlled substance, and property damage,” according to the statement. “This incident did not occur on school property and we understand that no student was involved,” the school system said.

Surry County Schools attorney Fred Johnson said Tuesday Baliles’ was suspended with pay. However, that could change.

“We are waiting until law enforcement has completed their investigation,” said Johnson.

The attorney noted it was not yet clear exactly what charges were pending against Baliles. School officials had also not had the opportunity to speak with the assistant principal, as he was still incarcerated as of Tuesday afternoon.

“It could change,” explained Johnson. “It’s something we will have to handle day-by-day.”

Johnson indicated school officials will reconsider disciplinary action as more information becomes available.

Additional information was not immediately available. This story will be updated as we investigate and learn new information.