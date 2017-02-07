Surry Storm tryouts set for Sunday

The Surry Storm basketball organization is rolling out its Spring 2017 season, for which tryouts will be held this coming weekend.

Surry Storm is a traveling girls basketball club that is open to youths of varying age groups and skill levels.

The tryouts for spring play are scheduled Sunday in the Mount Airy High School gym at 1011 N. South St.

Girls in grades 2-5 will demonstrate their skills from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Tryouts for those in grades 6-8 are scheduled from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Those interested in Surry Storm play can contact Alan Hiatt at 336-399-3451 or hiattalan@yahoo.com for more information.

Among other competition, the Surry Storm Girls Basketball Club holds a “March Madness” tournament each year in which its teams compete against others from around the region. Last year, 109 squads representing a five-state area participated.