Police reports

• A Mocksville man was served Monday with an outstanding summons for a charge of sexual battery issued locally, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Derrick Antoine Williams, 44, was processed at the police station for the alleged violation filed on Oct. 27, with a woman who lives on Snowhill Drive listed as the complainant. No other details were included in police records regarding the misdemeanor charge, for which Williams is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on March 17.

• Also Monday, property with a total value of $750 was discovered missing from three recreational vehicles that had been entered at a parking area on Starlite Road linked to a business known as Camper Fixers. Included were a Zenith and an Acoustica stereo system, a Sony DVD player, an Insignia 19-inch flat-screen television set and two 12-volt batteries.

Other property was stolen, but listed as recovered with no explanation given, including a Milwaukee power drill, an Etch-A-Sketch drawing toy, a pair of MaxiCut gloves and sunglasses. The RVs targeted were a 2002 Gulf Stream, a 2009 Coachman Captiva and a 2005 Colorado, with the crime victims identified as Robin Thomlin of Statesville, Wayne Barcomb of Brooksville, Florida, and Claire Stewart, Liverpool, New York.

• A Jeep baby stroller, black and orange in color and valued at $150, was stolen on Jan. 31 from the residence of Amanda Burton Brown on Grace Street. An unknown party is said to have taken the stroller from an unsecured location behind the home.

• Annette Heath Mabe, 46, of 221 Tony Holder Road, Lowgap, is facing violations of larceny and possession of stolen goods which were filed on Jan. 27 after an incident at a Family Dollar store.

When Mabe was encountered by police during a subsequent traffic stop on Arlington Street, she was found in possession of the unidentified property taken, police records state. The woman was held under a secured bond at the Surry County Jail, with no figure listed. Mabe is scheduled to be in District Court on April 18.

• Stephanie Miller Garrett, 41, of 403 Lovill St., was arrested on charges of larceny and possession of stolen property on Jan. 26 stemming from the investigation of an incident at Lowe’s hardware. After being taken into custody at her residence, Garrett was confined in the county jail under a $2,000 secured bond and slated for an April 18 appearance in Surry District Court.