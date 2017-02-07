Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Speedway LLC 6948, 818 Key St., Pilot Mountain. Inspected Oct. 25, score 93. Violations: 1) PIC present, Demonstration – Certification by accredited program, and performs duties: Certified Food Protection Manager – C — A person-in-charge that has taken an ANSI-approved food safety class within the time frame specified by the certificate must be on the premises at all times. There are no certified food safety managers on the premises today.

2) Handwashing sinks, supplied and accessible: Using a Handwashing Sink-Operation and Maintenance – PF — The handwash sink in the food prep area was not accessible. A box of single-service cups were stored in front of the kitchen handwash sink today. However, they were easily moved to get to the handwash sink once an employee needed to use it. A few containers of juice were stored inside the handwash sink closest to the 3-compartment sink today and a few boxes were stored in front of the sink, as well. Keep all handwash sinks fully accessible. This was corrected by moving the items away from the sinks.

3) Proper hot holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P — Corn dogs and egg rolls were reading less than 135 degrees F at the time of inspection. Hot food must be held at 135 degrees F or higher. According to the employee, they had been out for less than 4 hours per policy, but the temperature of the unit was not maintaining the temperature at the required temperature. These were immediately thrown away to correct this. Make sure employees check the temperature after reheating, ensuring it reaches 165 degrees F before placing the food on the roller grill. Improper reheating could cause the food to not maintain temperature during holding.

4) Single-use and single-service articles; properly stored and used: Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C — Several containers of single-service items (cups, etc.) were stored in the floor during the inspection. Single-service items must be kept at least 6 inches off of the floor. Also, keep single-service food trays store d so that the food contact surface is inverted to protect from contamination. Some improvement seen here.

5) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C — Wipe the tops of the equipment in the kitchen area.

6) Garbage and refuse properly disposed; facilities maintained: Covering Receptacles – C — REPEAT: Keep dumpsters and cardboard containers closed (lids and doors). Area, Enclosures and Receptacles, Good Repair – C — REPEAT: Replace dumpsters that have missing lids. Maintaining Refuse Areas and Enclosures – C — REPEAT: Clean inside of the dumpster corral. Storage Areas, Rooms and Receptacles, Capacity and Availability – C — Keep a waste container at all handwash sinks.

7) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the floors underneath shelving. It is highly recommended to adjust the shelves to a clearance of 6 inches or more to facilitate cleaning and keep all storage off of the floor to facilitate cleaning. Clean the floors throughout, especially around the three-compartment sink and surrounding areas. Clean the floors in the restrooms. Clean the diaper deck in the women’s restroom. Clean the floor sink under the three-compartment sink.

Subway #12614, 700 W. Pine St., Mount Airy. Inspected Oct. 24, score 96.5. Violations: 1) Proper eating, tasting, drinking, or tobacco use: Eating, Drinking, or Using Tobacco – C — An employee was witnessed leaving her employee drink on the prep line cutting board as she was leaving the prep area. Employees must be more aware about where they sit their drinks. The prep line cutting board is not approved. Only store employee drinks on surfaces that are below food, food storage areas, clean utensils and clean linens. The manager immediately let the employee know this was not a proper location and moved the drink to correct this violation.

2) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Equipment Food-Contact Surfaces and Utensils-Frequency – C — Both ice machines had a significant build-up of mold/mildew/bacteria in the ice marking portion of the machines. Clean and sanitize the ice machines following manufacturer’s instructions. NC Food Code does not give a concrete frequency on how often the machines are to be cleaned, but does mention that the ice makers/ice bins must be cleaned often enough to preclude the growth of mold and mildew. Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – P — The tongs used for dispensing cookies had a significant build-up on them. The thermometer probe also had dried-on soup on it. Keep all food contact surfaces such as these cleaned and sanitized. This was corrected by cleaning and sanitizing the tongs and thermometer probe.

3) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C — Clean all nonfood contact surfaces (top of equipment (microwave, ovens), shelving (especially under the prep lines, soda fountains, and prep tables), bread pans, walk-in freezer shelving (tape, stickers, and other debris), inside cabinets, and carts).

4) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the vents above the front prep line. Clean the ceiling fans. Clean the floors under shelving in the kitchen and in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer. Clean the floor up against the base tile in the dining room (under booths). 6-501.11 Repairing-Premises, Structures, Attachments, and Fixtures-Methods – C — The grouting in the floor is eroding in some areas (mostly around the yogurt area). Regrout, when necessary.

Taqueria Los Amigos, 936 West Pine St., Mount Airy. Inspected oct. 26, score 84. Violations: 1) PIC present, Demonstration – Certification by accredited program, and performs duties: Certified Food Protection Manager – C – The person in charge today was not certified as a food protection manager. The person in charge must be certified as a food protection manager.

2) Hands clean and properly washed: When to Wash – P – An employee was witnessed handling raw steak and then changed their gloves before handling the grill spatula. Employees must wash their hands between glove changes and changing tasks. The employee changed their gloves and washed their hands to correct the violation.

3) Food separated and protected: Packaged and Unpackaged Food-Separation, Packaging, and Segregation – P – A package of raw steak was found in contact with packaged lettuce in the reach in cooler. This steak was also located above drinks in the bottom of the reach in cooler. Keep all raw meats below or away from ready to eat foods. The raw steak was relocated to correct the violation.

4) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – P – Two of four knives were found dirty while in clean storage today. Keep all food contact surfaces clean to sight and touch. The knives were cleaned and sanitized to correct the violation.

5) Proper hot holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P – Cooked jalapeno were found on the counter with a temperature of 100 degrees F. Keep all potentially hazardous foods at or above 135 degrees F. when holding them hot. The jalapeno were reheated to correct the violation.

6) Proper date marking and disposition: Ready-To-Eat Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Date Marking – PF – *REPEAT* Cooked cow tongue, barbacoa, steak and an open package of hotdogs was found in the prep unit and reach in cooler over 24 hours after they had been prepared/opened. Date mark all ready to eat, potentially hazardous foods that will be stored over 24 hours after they are opened or prepared. The food products were date marked to correct the violation.

7) Toxic substances properly identified, stored, and used: Sanitizers, Criteria-Chemicals – P – The sanitizer in the wiping cloth bucket tested above 200ppm chlorine today. Keep all sanitizer between 50 and 200ppm chlorine. The sanitizer was weakened to correct the violation.

8) Contamination prevented during food preparation, storage and display: Food Storage, Prohibited Areas – C – ( REPEAT) Onions were found stored below the handwashing sink drain plumbing which is considered a sewer line. The onions were relocated to correct the violation. Food Storage-Preventing Contamination from the Premises – C – Cilantro was found on the drain board of the dish sink while dirty dishes were present in the basin. Produce must be stored in a location that prevents it from becoming contaminated. The produce was removed to correct the violation.

9) Warewashing facilities: installed, maintained and used; test strips: Sanitizing Solutions, Testing Devices – PF – No test strips were available today. Test strips were brought over from the meat market, but a set is now not present at the meat market. Test strips must be available in the mobile food unit to check chlorine sanitizer concentration. I will return in 10 days to ensure that both meat market and mobile food unit have approved test strips for sanitizer.

10) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C – Clean the inside of the microwave and under the cutting board on the prep unit.

11) Sewage and waste water properly disposed: Conveying Sewage – P – The mobile food unit has been permanently connected to the commissary sewage clean out and the connection is leaking sewage on to the ground at waste holding tank. Sewage must be transported in a way that prevents it from leaking on to the ground. I will return in 10 days to ensure that the situation has been resolved.

12) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Repairing-Premises, Structures, Attachments, and Fixtures-Methods – C – (REPEAT) Repair the walls and ceiling in the mobile food unit were the paint is peeling.