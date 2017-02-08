Hospital phone lines to be down

Northern Hospital of Surry County officials have said the regular phone system at the hospital will be out of service from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The outage, the hospital said in a written statement, is because of “…a scheduled maintenance on its phone system.”

“During this window of time all outside phone lines will be unavailable,” the hospital said. “If someone calls the main hospital line, 336-719-7000 or any other hospital extension, the line will ring but will not connect. A special line has been set up to receive emergent calls during this time, the number is 336-789-0130. If you have a medical emergency call 911 or come to the emergency room.”

Hospital officials are asking that all non-emergency calls on Thursday evening be placed prior to 6 p.m. or after 8 p.m. The hospital said the downtime will not affect internal phone lines and patient care “will not be affected.”